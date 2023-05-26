‘Aap’s claim of corruption-free govt is a big lie’: Congress

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

Congress party has always raised its voice for the underprivileged and socially backward people. The recent Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has given a ray of hope to such people. If we talk about Delhi, the Congress is the only party that feels the pulse of the people, says Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary.

The previous three terms of our government were most successful as we ensured the overall development of the national capital. From road infra, CNG-based public transport, power reforms and metro construction, we did a great job in almost all sectors. I am confident that the party will bounce back in the city as people have faith in the party’s ideology and works done by its government in the past, he added in an interview with Anup Verma.

Excerpts:

What is the road map the Delhi Congress has ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The State Unit is working on a micro level in Delhi under which we are meeting people, and organising rallies and protests on a regular basis. Our primary motive is to persuade the people to recall the work done by our government in the city. It is only the Congress party that knows the city better. We are going among people with this idea and are getting good support on the ground.

The party was in power for three consecutive terms in Delhi, is there any strategy to regain the faith of the people?

Undoubtedly, we changed the face of Delhi in 15 years of Congress rule. People know it very well. Though AAP has been ruling for two years, the people still have huge faith in us. Our strategy is to get the support of our traditional vote bank and to keep our cadre ready. During the previous MCD elections, we got the support of our traditional voters in many areas and in future we will strengthen our position. As I can see, people have started talking about works done by Congress for the development of the city.

Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Delhi. Will it help the party in the city?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was highly successful in the country as well as in the national capital. Its success can be judged from the Karnataka election result and its impact will be evident in Delhi in the coming elections. In Delhi, we have a deluge of people joining Rahul Gandhi ji. Many organisations, associations, students’ bodies and women’s groups were seen joining the yatra voluntarily and talking about the message given by Rahul ji. The people have realised that both the BJP and the AAP are dividing the society for their political gains while the Congress is talking about the unity of people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.

Is there any factionalism in the city Congress?

In a democratic setup, everyone has the right to put one’s views on an appropriate forum. Congress is not just a ‘grand old party’ but a democratic party too. Everyone has the right to air their views. If anything comes to our knowledge, we take it in a positive way. If someone has political ambitions related to any post, we cannot discredit them or call them wrong. We are in politics to serve the people and we should not deviate.

Do you see any possibility of alliance between Congress and AAP for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

It is too early to comment on the issue. Our central leadership is competent enough to take decisions on such issues.

What is the party’s stand on corruption allegations against the AAP-led Delhi government?

It is the Congress party that has exposed the corruption of the AAP dispensation and we will keep exposing them if anything wrong takes place.

How do you see politics of Delhi after the arrest of Satyendar Jain and Manish Sissodia?

The arrest of these AAP leaders has exposed the ruling government. Their claim of a ‘corruption-free government’ is a big lie. I think people have realised this and will teach them a lesson in the coming elections. With the exposure, people have started talking about the governance model of the late Sheila Dikshit.



Congress party has always raised its voice for the underprivileged and socially backward people. The recent Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has given a ray of hope to such people. If we talk about Delhi, the Congress is the only party that feels the pulse of the people, says Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary. The previous three terms of our government were most successful as we ensured the overall development of the national capital. From road infra, CNG-based public transport, power reforms and metro construction, we did a great job in almost all sectors. I am confident that the party will bounce back in the city as people have faith in the party’s ideology and works done by its government in the past, he added in an interview with Anup Verma. Excerpts:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What is the road map the Delhi Congress has ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? The State Unit is working on a micro level in Delhi under which we are meeting people, and organising rallies and protests on a regular basis. Our primary motive is to persuade the people to recall the work done by our government in the city. It is only the Congress party that knows the city better. We are going among people with this idea and are getting good support on the ground. The party was in power for three consecutive terms in Delhi, is there any strategy to regain the faith of the people? Undoubtedly, we changed the face of Delhi in 15 years of Congress rule. People know it very well. Though AAP has been ruling for two years, the people still have huge faith in us. Our strategy is to get the support of our traditional vote bank and to keep our cadre ready. During the previous MCD elections, we got the support of our traditional voters in many areas and in future we will strengthen our position. As I can see, people have started talking about works done by Congress for the development of the city. Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Delhi. Will it help the party in the city? The Bharat Jodo Yatra was highly successful in the country as well as in the national capital. Its success can be judged from the Karnataka election result and its impact will be evident in Delhi in the coming elections. In Delhi, we have a deluge of people joining Rahul Gandhi ji. Many organisations, associations, students’ bodies and women’s groups were seen joining the yatra voluntarily and talking about the message given by Rahul ji. The people have realised that both the BJP and the AAP are dividing the society for their political gains while the Congress is talking about the unity of people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. Is there any factionalism in the city Congress? In a democratic setup, everyone has the right to put one’s views on an appropriate forum. Congress is not just a ‘grand old party’ but a democratic party too. Everyone has the right to air their views. If anything comes to our knowledge, we take it in a positive way. If someone has political ambitions related to any post, we cannot discredit them or call them wrong. We are in politics to serve the people and we should not deviate. Do you see any possibility of alliance between Congress and AAP for 2024 Lok Sabha elections? It is too early to comment on the issue. Our central leadership is competent enough to take decisions on such issues. What is the party’s stand on corruption allegations against the AAP-led Delhi government? It is the Congress party that has exposed the corruption of the AAP dispensation and we will keep exposing them if anything wrong takes place. How do you see politics of Delhi after the arrest of Satyendar Jain and Manish Sissodia? The arrest of these AAP leaders has exposed the ruling government. Their claim of a ‘corruption-free government’ is a big lie. I think people have realised this and will teach them a lesson in the coming elections. With the exposure, people have started talking about the governance model of the late Sheila Dikshit.