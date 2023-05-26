Home Cities Delhi

Biometric attendance now mandatory in govt hospitals: Delhi government

The directions addressed all medical chiefs and directors of the public health institutes under the Delhi government to implement the order.

Published: 26th May 2023

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has instructed all public health institutes and hospitals to introduce a facial recognition system in their premises to mark the attendance of the officers “with immediate effect. An order has been issued by the general administration department of the city government.

“...All MDs/MSs/Directors/HoDs of hospitals/institutions under H&FW Department, GNCTD are hereby directed to introduce Facial Recognition Attendance System in their hospital/institution with immediate effect. All Officers/Officials will be required to mark their attendance (arrival & departure) on the Facial Recognition Attendance System machine,” the directions read.

The order also asked the heads of the hospitals to take action against officials not following the order. “Further, All MDs/MSs/Directors/HoDs of hospitals/institutions under the H&FW Department, GNCTD shall monitor the attendance of all the officials under their control to ensure punctuality in the office.

