Delhi High Court asks govt to act on draft bill to protect lawyers 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Considering a plea for ‘Advocates Protection Bill’ filed in the wake of the murder of a lawyer in the national capital last month, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to proceed with further steps on the draft of the bill.

The high court’s nod came after Justice Prathiba M Singh was apprised that a Co-ordination Committee of District Courts Bar Associations has prepared the draft of the bill and it has been sent to the Delhi chief minister and law minister.

“Let the same be placed on record along with the index. Let steps be taken by the Delhi government for examination of the draft bill and let stakeholder consultation be held by it,” the court ordered.

The court also sought an action taken report after the stakeholders’ consultation on the examination of the draft bill. The matter will be further heard on September 6. Appearing for the Co-ordination Committee of District Courts Bar Associations, Advocate K C Mittal, informed the court about the first draft of the bill having been sent to the chief minister and law minister for consideration.

The development was followed by a plea moved by lawyers Deepa Joseph and Alpha Phiris Dayal seeking the enactment of a law for the protection of advocates and ensuring a safe atmosphere for them.

The high court, on April 12, had asked the Centre and the city government to respond to the plea and also sought a status report from the Bar Council of Delhi and the coordination committee, which submitted it is already in the process of drafting an ‘Advocates Protection Bill’ and holding consultation with public officials.

Advocate Robin Raju, representing the petitioners, had earlier informed the court that Rajasthan has already enacted a law for the protection of advocates.

