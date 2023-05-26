Delhi L-G nod to judge as presiding chief of land acquisition body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the recommendation for designating Additional District Judge (ADJ) -2 (West), Tis Hazari Courts as Presiding Officer of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement (LARR) Authority.

The move was taken under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, said a statement released from the L-G House. The recommendation in this regard was made by the Chief Justice and Judges of the Delhi High Court, it added. According to the statement, the appointment for the constitution of the LARR Authority has been approved after 5 years.

A notification for the constitution of the LARR authority consisting of a presiding officer for the GNCT of Delhi was issued in 2017. According to RFCTLARR Act, a person shall be appointed as the presiding officer if he is or has been a district judge or he is a qualified legal practitioner for not less than seven years. The RFCTLARR Act came into force with effect from 01.01.2014 which requires the establishment of one or more LARR authorities for the purpose of speedy disposal of disputes relating to land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement.

The Selection Committee in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Delhi HC recommend to the L-G a suitable person for appointing as the presiding officer of, LARR Authority.

Earlier in January 2023, the L-G approved the proposal of the land & building department for designating any sitting district judge as the presiding officer in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Delhi HC, instead of initiating a fresh recruitment process for appointment to the post considering a short number of cases received in the department.

