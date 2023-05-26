Fairy tales & mystic sky

Rupam Jain By

Express News Service

Well-known designer Amit GT from Gurugram believes in fairy tales, which remain an external favourite theme in every collection of his. What changes are additions and subtractions to the existing gowns he so magnificently creates?

Homegrown yet internationally-acclaimed couture brand Amit GT’s sensibility is a reflection of contrasts, blending seamlessly between the refined and the imperfect. He is known for designs that are puristic and unpretentious and elegant. Recognised for striking silhouettes in rich colours and luxe fabrics, a team of dedicated artisans use traditional techniques to create an elevated, versatile collection for day and night. Trust us when we say that his elfish-like silhouettes replete with fluid drapery, scrunching, and pleating techniques, and innovative couture textures evoke surreal imagery.

Channelling the northern lights, Amit’s new edit is a collection that draws inspiration from the streams of light that radiate the mystical allure of the sky. With an eclectic use of materials and moods—soft and hard, fluid and structured, matte and gloss, vivid and dark, demure and aggressive—that is effortlessly put together as a collection, Aurora has a unique character that is very inexplicable. We speak to the designer to know more about the inspiration and what we can look forward to in this collection.

What is the new collection Aurora inspired by?

This collection is deeply personal. I have drawn inspiration from the Mediterranean art and colours of lavenders of Provence, pearl work from Crete, floral reliefs of Andalucia, and latticework of Marrakesh. It reminded me of the time I spent sailing through the Balearic—glamorous sundowners and ending up with fun-filled evenings at swish chiringuitos. This collection is for an avid fashionista who is filled with joie de vivre yet loves fine artistry.

Ensembles from the collection

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

This time we have introduced different couture techniques, floral patterns and artistry. We got inspired by the Mediterranean beading technique right from Greece, Italy, and Spain. We referenced a lot of cultures and incorporated all of it.

Every spring/summer you do a seasonal edit. How do you keep it fresh every time?

In keeping with the DNA and status of the brand, we always have the same look and feel to our collections. What changes is inspiration, the colours, and the embroidery technique. We are always looking for new ways to present our collection every season. When we are on one collection, we are already blooming with new ideas, so we are not really facing any challenges. We are always very enthusiastic and full of new ideas!

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

We do not like to work on one kind of thing; there are lots of motifs and ideas. Every collection has several parts; there is one part, which has a floral pattern; in another, there’s a beading technique; and we’ve also used a lot of dramatic silhouettes like hoods, capes, gravity-defining architectural shapes and scrunching techniques.

What colours have you played with in this edit?

For this collection, we have a varied colour palette—from achromatic such as black and silver to monochromatic like pinks and purples, accents of gold and silver, and other metallic tones.

What are the fabrics you have chosen for Aurora?

We have used tulle, organza, chiffon, georgette, and satins.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

We work on grand silhouettes. Our silhouettes this time are dramatic. We have the mermaid silhouette, the long trails, ball gown, exaggerated shoulder, and sculptural designs.

What is your next edit going to be?

We have started work on our next edit, which is going to be an extension of Aurora.

Rs 1,00,000 to `8,00,000.

Available online and in stores.

Well-known designer Amit GT from Gurugram believes in fairy tales, which remain an external favourite theme in every collection of his. What changes are additions and subtractions to the existing gowns he so magnificently creates? Homegrown yet internationally-acclaimed couture brand Amit GT’s sensibility is a reflection of contrasts, blending seamlessly between the refined and the imperfect. He is known for designs that are puristic and unpretentious and elegant. Recognised for striking silhouettes in rich colours and luxe fabrics, a team of dedicated artisans use traditional techniques to create an elevated, versatile collection for day and night. Trust us when we say that his elfish-like silhouettes replete with fluid drapery, scrunching, and pleating techniques, and innovative couture textures evoke surreal imagery. Channelling the northern lights, Amit’s new edit is a collection that draws inspiration from the streams of light that radiate the mystical allure of the sky. With an eclectic use of materials and moods—soft and hard, fluid and structured, matte and gloss, vivid and dark, demure and aggressive—that is effortlessly put together as a collection, Aurora has a unique character that is very inexplicable. We speak to the designer to know more about the inspiration and what we can look forward to in this collection.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What is the new collection Aurora inspired by? This collection is deeply personal. I have drawn inspiration from the Mediterranean art and colours of lavenders of Provence, pearl work from Crete, floral reliefs of Andalucia, and latticework of Marrakesh. It reminded me of the time I spent sailing through the Balearic—glamorous sundowners and ending up with fun-filled evenings at swish chiringuitos. This collection is for an avid fashionista who is filled with joie de vivre yet loves fine artistry. Ensembles from the collectionHow different is this collection from your previous ones? This time we have introduced different couture techniques, floral patterns and artistry. We got inspired by the Mediterranean beading technique right from Greece, Italy, and Spain. We referenced a lot of cultures and incorporated all of it. Every spring/summer you do a seasonal edit. How do you keep it fresh every time? In keeping with the DNA and status of the brand, we always have the same look and feel to our collections. What changes is inspiration, the colours, and the embroidery technique. We are always looking for new ways to present our collection every season. When we are on one collection, we are already blooming with new ideas, so we are not really facing any challenges. We are always very enthusiastic and full of new ideas! Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection? We do not like to work on one kind of thing; there are lots of motifs and ideas. Every collection has several parts; there is one part, which has a floral pattern; in another, there’s a beading technique; and we’ve also used a lot of dramatic silhouettes like hoods, capes, gravity-defining architectural shapes and scrunching techniques. What colours have you played with in this edit? For this collection, we have a varied colour palette—from achromatic such as black and silver to monochromatic like pinks and purples, accents of gold and silver, and other metallic tones. What are the fabrics you have chosen for Aurora? We have used tulle, organza, chiffon, georgette, and satins. What are the silhouettes we can look forward to? We work on grand silhouettes. Our silhouettes this time are dramatic. We have the mermaid silhouette, the long trails, ball gown, exaggerated shoulder, and sculptural designs. What is your next edit going to be? We have started work on our next edit, which is going to be an extension of Aurora. Rs 1,00,000 to `8,00,000. Available online and in stores.