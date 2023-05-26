NCP chief backs Delhi CM against Centre’s ordinance

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Out to drum up opposition support against the Centre’s ordinance on the primacy of the Lieutenant-Governor in matters of postings and bureaucrats’ transfers, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday found solace in the company of Sharad Pawar. The NCP chief has promised to support AAP in its fight.

Kejriwal told the media that he would meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to seek their support as well. The Delhi CM was in Mumbai whipping up non-BJP parties’ support to defeat the ordinance that is likely to be tabled as a bill in Parliament. The ordinance vests the right of appointment of administrative officers in the L-G rather than the elected government.

“If people vote for a non-BJP government, then that party resorts to three methods (to topple that government) -- purchase MLAs from the ruling side, show fear of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI or promulgate an ordinance to ensure the elected government is not able to function,” Kejriwal alleged. On Wednesday, Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and earned his support.

Kejriwal said AAP was not fighting against any party, but to save democracy in the country. He said non-BJP parties can defeat the BJP in Rajya Sabha by declining their support for the bill because the BJP does not have a majority in the Upper House.

“We can show the BJP its place. This is the fight to save the federal structure of the country. We all need to be united against the BJP. The bill in the Rajya Sabha is like a semi-final for the opposition. If the BJP fails to get the bill passed, then it is sure that Modi and BJP will not come to power. Therefore, the Opposition needs to stand united in a crucial fight for the larger interest of the country,” Kejriwal said.

8 साल बाद Supreme Court ने दिल्ली की जनता के साथ न्याय कर, उन्हें अधिकार दिए थे



लेकिन केंद्र ने 8 दिन में Ordinance लाकर SC का फैसला उलट दिया



मैं Sharad Pawar जी और NCP का धन्यवाद करता हूँ कि उन्होंने हमें आश्वासन दिया है कि इस Bill को Rajya Sabha में पास नहीं होने देंगे



अगर… pic.twitter.com/C0SZRbe2Pa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 25, 2023

He said when he was back in the national capital, he would seek the appointment of Congress chief Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. He said they have been fighting to restore the rights of the Delhi government for the last eight years.

“The Supreme Court granted us the right to appoint administrative officers, but within a few days, the BJP-led government at the Centre snatched our right by issuing an ordinance. We will continue our fight against the tyranny of the BJP. All non-BJP-ruled states, including Maharashtra, are the victims of the BJP’s policies,” he added.

While extending his support, Sharad Pawar assured Kejriwal that he would try to persuade other leaders to support Kejriwal. “We are with AAP in its fight. Parliamentary democracy is in trouble and danger. Efforts are being made topple elected governments by misusing Central agencies. The mandate of the elected governments is being reduced by giving more powers to the Centrally-appointed governors and L-Gs,” said Pawar said.

MUMBAI: Out to drum up opposition support against the Centre’s ordinance on the primacy of the Lieutenant-Governor in matters of postings and bureaucrats’ transfers, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday found solace in the company of Sharad Pawar. The NCP chief has promised to support AAP in its fight. Kejriwal told the media that he would meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to seek their support as well. The Delhi CM was in Mumbai whipping up non-BJP parties’ support to defeat the ordinance that is likely to be tabled as a bill in Parliament. The ordinance vests the right of appointment of administrative officers in the L-G rather than the elected government. “If people vote for a non-BJP government, then that party resorts to three methods (to topple that government) -- purchase MLAs from the ruling side, show fear of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI or promulgate an ordinance to ensure the elected government is not able to function,” Kejriwal alleged. On Wednesday, Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and earned his support.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kejriwal said AAP was not fighting against any party, but to save democracy in the country. He said non-BJP parties can defeat the BJP in Rajya Sabha by declining their support for the bill because the BJP does not have a majority in the Upper House. “We can show the BJP its place. This is the fight to save the federal structure of the country. We all need to be united against the BJP. The bill in the Rajya Sabha is like a semi-final for the opposition. If the BJP fails to get the bill passed, then it is sure that Modi and BJP will not come to power. Therefore, the Opposition needs to stand united in a crucial fight for the larger interest of the country,” Kejriwal said. 8 साल बाद Supreme Court ने दिल्ली की जनता के साथ न्याय कर, उन्हें अधिकार दिए थे लेकिन केंद्र ने 8 दिन में Ordinance लाकर SC का फैसला उलट दिया मैं Sharad Pawar जी और NCP का धन्यवाद करता हूँ कि उन्होंने हमें आश्वासन दिया है कि इस Bill को Rajya Sabha में पास नहीं होने देंगे अगर… pic.twitter.com/C0SZRbe2Pa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 25, 2023 He said when he was back in the national capital, he would seek the appointment of Congress chief Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. He said they have been fighting to restore the rights of the Delhi government for the last eight years. “The Supreme Court granted us the right to appoint administrative officers, but within a few days, the BJP-led government at the Centre snatched our right by issuing an ordinance. We will continue our fight against the tyranny of the BJP. All non-BJP-ruled states, including Maharashtra, are the victims of the BJP’s policies,” he added. While extending his support, Sharad Pawar assured Kejriwal that he would try to persuade other leaders to support Kejriwal. “We are with AAP in its fight. Parliamentary democracy is in trouble and danger. Efforts are being made topple elected governments by misusing Central agencies. The mandate of the elected governments is being reduced by giving more powers to the Centrally-appointed governors and L-Gs,” said Pawar said.