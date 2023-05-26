New open-top Fezza is here!

Home Cities Delhi

Ferrari 296 GTS

Ferrari 296 GTS

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

Ferrari enthusiasts in India have reason to celebrate as the much-awaited Ferrari 296 GTS has finally been launched in the country.

Under the hood of the Ferrari 296 GTS resides a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, which is complemented by an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain delivers an astonishing combined output of 830bhp and 740Nm of peak torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the 296 GTS can accelerate from nought to 100kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of over 330kmph. Such performance ensures that every drive in the 296 GTS is an unforgettable experience.

The design of the Ferrari 296 GTS closely resembles its sibling, the 296 GTB, with slight modifications to accommodate the retractable hard top. Speaking of the convertible roof, it can be opened or closed in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45kmph, adding an extra level of convenience and style. As a luxury sports car, the 296 GTS is equipped with an array of high-end features, embodying the essence of Ferrari’s commitment to luxury and performance.

The launch of the Ferrari 296 GTS in India has undoubtedly raised the bar for luxury convertibles. Whether you crave the adrenaline rush of high-speed drives or desire to cruise with the wind in your hair, the Ferrari 296 GTS promises to deliver an unrivalled experience.

This mid-engined convertible supercar, a direct rival to the McLaren 720S Spider, promises an unparalleled driving experience. With a starting price of `6.24crore (ex-showroom), the Ferrari 296 GTS combines breathtaking performance with the allure of open-top motoring.

