Soon, speedy disbursal of pending claims of workers: Delhi Labour minister

Anand conducted a surprise inspection at the Labour Office at Karampura in West district and interacted with labourers there.

Published: 26th May 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Kumar Anand

Delhi Labour Minister Raj Kumar Anand (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A revised standard operating procedure will be formulated for the quick disbursal of 
pending claims of construction workers, Delhi Labour Minister Raj Kumar Anand said in an official statement issued on Thursday.

Anand conducted a surprise inspection at the Labour Office at Karampura in the West district and interacted with labourers there. The minister also reviewed pending cases and directed the department officers to expedite the claim disbursal process.

“A reformed SOP would be formulated shortly to disburse all claims of construction workers quickly,” he said. The minister also visited the Labour Court to ensure labourers do not have to move from pillar to post for their hearings, it said.

During the inspection, he instructed the district claim manager to present the files containing pending cases of the labourers. Upon reviewing these files, he noticed that several claims had been rejected, the statement said. 

