VVIP chopper case: Delhi Court asks Tihar Jail Authority to consider cooler for British citizen

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting the summer heat in the national capital, a Delhi Court has asked the Tihar Jail Authority to consider installing a cooler inside the cell of British citizen Christian Michel James, an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Christian submitted that his cell becomes very hot as the exhaust fan has been removed.

"Needless to say that presently the summer season is at peak and the temperature is going up to 42/43 degrees Celsius and the cell must have been too hot," Special Judge Arvind Kumar at Rouse Avenue Courts stated in an order.

"The Jail Authority is directed to look into the matter and may install a plastic exhaust fan in the cell where accused Christian Michel James is lodged, at the earliest. The Jail Authority may consider installing cooler in cell subject to the safety, feasibility and if jail rules so permits," the judge said in the order.

Jail authority, however, said that the accused Christian has been lodged in a single separate cell comprising two compartments of size 25 feet X 8 feet (approx) which is equipped with two ceiling fans and the cell is surrounded by a dense green belt including trees and plants which provides a cool environment to the nearby cells.

In view of a May 5 order, the jails across Delhi had been directed to remove all the exhaust fans and coolers as they are within the reach of inmates and are prone to be misused. Notably, this order comes three days after the brutal murder of Tillu Tajpuriya, who was stabbed multiple times by a rival gang inside the prison.

It was further submitted by the Tihar officials that the Jail, having the sanctioned strength of 740 inmates, is accommodating around 3600 inmates at present.

