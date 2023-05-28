300 influencers to help BJP spread the word on Modi government’s 9 years

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP will take the help of around 300 social media influencers to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to the development of the national capital. The aim is to increase the PM’s popularity among youth.

In this regard, a meeting has been scheduled on May 29 at the BJP national office extension, which will be attended by around 300 social media influencers from Delhi-NCR, said a party source. The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, State-president Virendra Sachdeva and Vikas Pandey.

“It will be a two-way interaction in which our party leaders will share suggestions with the influencers and ask for their suggestions as well,” added the source.

He added that to mark the nine years of the Modi government, these influencers will make vlogs, vox-pop and Instagram reels to promote the centre’s work in the national capital.

Prominent social media faces including Anshul Saxena, Elvish Yadav, Vikas Pandey, and Rishi Bagree, among others are likely to join the meeting.

The contents will be shared on their social media platforms and a common hashtag will be used by these influencers. As per a party insider, the main reason for inviting these influencers is that they have target audiences between ages 16 to 30. State President Virendra Sachdeva is interested in boosting the presence of BJP-Delhi on social media, he added.

