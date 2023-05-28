Home Cities Delhi

Court takes cognizance of CBI’s fresh chargesheet in excise policy case

Sisodia is facing corruption charges in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, in which he, allegedly facilitated cartelisation of the liquor trade in the national capital. 

Published: 28th May 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has taken cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other accused in the alleged liquor policy case while issuing summons to them for June 2.

Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts took cognizance of the supplementary charge filed by the CBI against Sisodia and three others, Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu, and Amandeep Dhal.

Sisodia is facing corruption charges in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, in which he, as per central agencies, allegedly facilitated the cartelisation of the liquor trade in the national capital.

The CBI in its supplementary charge sheet has alleged that Sisodia had got certain emails fabricated through Zakir Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), to manipulate the process of seeking comments/suggestions in connection with the liquor policy.

The agency said that his statements recorded before the Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC are “relevant” to prove the accusations against Sisodia and other accused.

Sisodia is behind bars for over three months. On March 31, the lower court dismissed Sisodia’s bail application in the CBI case and on April 28 another bail plea was dismissed in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-registered money laundering case linking the liquor policy.

Seeking relief in the case, Sisodia approached the High Court with a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of illness of his wife which was withdrawn later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court CBI Manish Sisodia
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp