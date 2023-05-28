Court takes cognizance of CBI’s fresh chargesheet in excise policy case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has taken cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other accused in the alleged liquor policy case while issuing summons to them for June 2.

Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts took cognizance of the supplementary charge filed by the CBI against Sisodia and three others, Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu, and Amandeep Dhal.

Sisodia is facing corruption charges in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, in which he, as per central agencies, allegedly facilitated the cartelisation of the liquor trade in the national capital.

The CBI in its supplementary charge sheet has alleged that Sisodia had got certain emails fabricated through Zakir Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), to manipulate the process of seeking comments/suggestions in connection with the liquor policy.

The agency said that his statements recorded before the Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC are “relevant” to prove the accusations against Sisodia and other accused.

Sisodia is behind bars for over three months. On March 31, the lower court dismissed Sisodia’s bail application in the CBI case and on April 28 another bail plea was dismissed in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-registered money laundering case linking the liquor policy.

Seeking relief in the case, Sisodia approached the High Court with a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of illness of his wife which was withdrawn later.

