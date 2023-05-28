Home Cities Delhi

Gangster Bishnoi sent to four-day police remand 

Delhi Police also said that Bishnoi needs to be confronted with Singh, who is already in custody. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Saturday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four days’ custody of Delhi Police’s Special Cell in an illegal arms supply case.

The court passed the order on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking Bishnoi’s custodial interrogation in a case related to the recovery of 25 pistols from an alleged arms trafficker, Mukund Singh, who supplied weapons and ammunition to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang.

The police submitted that sustained interrogation of the accused was required to identify his gang members to whom the recovered arms and ammunition were to be supplied and to unearth the conspiracy hatched by the gang to eliminate its rivals and others.

The gangster was involved in cross-border drug trafficking and a Nigerian woman was working for him, as per the Gujarat ATS which wanted to interrogate him in connection with the Al-Tayyasa boat matter in which 38.994 kg of heroin was recovered from Mitha Port.

