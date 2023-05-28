Traffic, power supply hit as rain lashes capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday morning lowering temperature to 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average, the weather department said.

Uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city, including at the Vasant Vihar-Delhi airport road stretch, the Kanshiram Takkar Marg and the Mahipalpur highway underpass.

Thunderstorm and more downpour have been predicted during the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

The department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing over Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, thunderstorm or dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with 40-70 kmph speed would continue in Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas in next two hours, it said.

Delhi’s air quality index was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 110 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

Commuters took to Twitter to complain about traffic jams. Major jam building on flyover from Vasant Vihar to airport, a person posted on the social media platform, while another reported heavy traffic on the flyover to Rohini from Mangolpuri. Road blocked from both sides after tree fell on Kanshiram Takkar Marg, a Twitter user posted.

Meanwhile, thundershowers snapped branches of many others disrupting power supply in some areas of the city, officials said.

Power supply in some areas, including Fatehpur Beri, Sainik Farms, Chattarpur, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka, and Dilshad Garden, was disrupted at various lengths of time due to the rains, they said. These disruptions were primarily due to damage to overhead electricity lines, poles and transformers caused by

uprooting of trees and breaking of their branches, the officials said.

PWD MINISTER SEEKS ACTION TAKEN REPORT

After rain lashed Delhi, Public Works Department Minister Atishi asked officials to submit a report on areas affected by waterlogging and action taken to address the issue. She gave directions after visiting the monsoon control room to check the waterlogging situation.

