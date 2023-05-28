Home Cities Delhi

Wrestlers’ statements recorded, police tell the court

The status report was filed by police under a sealed cover.

Published: 28th May 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

Protesting Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a court that it has recorded the statements of women wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The probe agency made the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal through a status report submitted on the direction of the court.

The court directed the police to supply copies of the status report to the complainants on a request made by their advocate. The police informed the court that statements of all victims were recorded under Section 164 CrPC before a magistrate.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 27.The police earlier informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the allegations against Singh.

“Considering the seriousness of the case we have formed an SIT. The SIT will be investigating the case,” police said.

The status report was filed by police under a sealed cover. The judge earlier issued notice to police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The wrestlers, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar here, have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers including a minor.

The police have filed two FIRs including one under section 10 of the POCSO Act against Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

Incidentally, Singh went on the record on Thursday to say that the law is being ‘misused’ and under the leadership of seers, “we will force the government to change” it.

He was speaking to media persons at a meeting regarding preparations for a rally of seers called by him in Ayodhya on June 5. He has claimed 11 lakh seers will take part in the rally, according to a news agency report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Brij Bhusan Singh Wrestlers protest
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp