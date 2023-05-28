Wrestlers’ statements recorded, police tell the court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a court that it has recorded the statements of women wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The probe agency made the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal through a status report submitted on the direction of the court.

The court directed the police to supply copies of the status report to the complainants on a request made by their advocate. The police informed the court that statements of all victims were recorded under Section 164 CrPC before a magistrate.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 27.The police earlier informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the allegations against Singh.

“Considering the seriousness of the case we have formed an SIT. The SIT will be investigating the case,” police said.

The status report was filed by police under a sealed cover. The judge earlier issued notice to police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The wrestlers, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar here, have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers including a minor.

The police have filed two FIRs including one under section 10 of the POCSO Act against Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Incidentally, Singh went on the record on Thursday to say that the law is being ‘misused’ and under the leadership of seers, “we will force the government to change” it.

He was speaking to media persons at a meeting regarding preparations for a rally of seers called by him in Ayodhya on June 5. He has claimed 11 lakh seers will take part in the rally, according to a news agency report.

