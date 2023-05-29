A Swedish state of mind

Anupamaa Dayal By

Express News Service

My Delhi lungs are behaving like ‘junglees’—out of control and unsophisticated. It is almost like they have never seen ‘fresh air’ before. My friend, Fredric laughs watching me breathe as we spill into the rich-rolling greenery. Even without realising it, I’m swallowing air greedily, trying to sneak in some extra into a secret stock chamber to use when the AQI reaches red.

The greenery in Sweden deserves a standing ovation. If I had to compare, it is louder than the sound of all the rustling leaves of their countless trees. It is sweeter than the birdsongs that wake you up in the morning and set your body’s rhythm for the day. In fact, it is more deafening than the silence that is this nation’s gift to its inhabitants.

Natural beauty, prosperity, gender equality, feminist foreign policy, and sustainability measures are not the only successes of Sweden. The dignity and style with which the elderly live seem to me as such a victory for human civilisation. The Nordic country’s elderly care model is focused on helping the elderly live independent lives with high life expectancy, good health, and peace. Largely funded by taxes—a huge focus of Sweden—the country’s famed social care continually prepares for the best life it can give its seniors. And this makes it a lovely region to be part of.

In an art museum café, two beautifully-dressed, sprightly elderly women started a conversation with me about India—they shared stories of the funky necklaces they are wearing. At the greengrocers, another soft-spoken, silver-haired beauty correctly guessed from my body language that I’d never seen white asparagus before. She goes on to teach me how to cook it, doling out recipes.

I am slowly discovering the wonders of this country—lakes, forests, pop culture, the nonstop innovation. And yes, the recycling revolution. It is then time to savour a sweet moment of ‘fika’— a delightful Swedish tradition of making time for friends with a coffee and something sweet to eat.

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

