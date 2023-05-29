Home Cities Delhi

‘Black day,’ says Cong as it seeks to corner govt

At least 20 opposition parties did not participate the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Published: 29th May 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during installation of 'Sengol' at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At least 20 opposition parties did not participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. The Congress termed it a “black day” for the Indian democracy. “The prime minister is treating the inauguration of Parliament House as (a) coronation,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that “democracy does not run from the buildings but functions through the voice of the people.” However, the party’s Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor differed a bit. He advised that “everyone should embrace the Sengol symbol from the past to affirm the values of the present.”

“Both sides have good arguments. The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a continuity of tradition and the rule of dharma,” Tharoor tweeted. However, In the same tweet, he said “The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people, and is not a kingly privilege handed down by divine right.”

In Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar targeted the Centre for various religious rituals performed at the function. “I fear we are taking our country backward.” RJD compared the new House with a coffin. 
“Modi is trying to turn Parliament into a medieval court,” said CPI’s D Raja.

“Sengol belongs to the period of feudal monarchies. It has no role in a democracy,” tweeted CPM’s  Sitaram Yechury. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the BJP plans to “weaponise religion for 2024 polls.”

