CBI registers FIR against Rolls-Royce, its senior officials in corruption case 

The agency has named as accused Rolls-Royce PLC, Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhire, and British Aerospace systems.

Published: 29th May 2023 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered an FIR against Rolls-Royce and its senior officials for alleged corruption in the procurement of Hawk 115 advance trainer aircraft, officials said.

According to the FIR, the probe agency has named as accused Rolls-Royce PLC, Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhire, and British Aerospace Systems in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary enquiry in 2016 which was later converted into a regular case, they added.

