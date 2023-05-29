Delhi High Court: Centre should clarify stand on e-pharmacies in 6 weeks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted six weeks’ time to the Centre to inform it about the outcome of consultations and deliberations with stakeholders on draft rules to regulate e-pharmacies.

The court was hearing pleas seeking a ban on “illegal” sale of drugs online and challenging the draft rules published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to further amend the Drugs and

Cosmetics Rules.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad made it clear that the pendency of these matters will not come in the way of the Centre in taking action against persons who are violating the court’s December 12, 2018, interim order putting a stay on the sale of drugs without a licence by online pharmacies.

On perusing the latest status report, the court noted it has been categorically stated that the Union of India has not yet finalised the draft notification of August 2018 and it is pending for consultation and deliberations.

“The Union of India is granted six weeks’ time to inform the outcome of the consultations and deliberations and also to inform the final stand taken by the Union of India in the matter. It is made clear that the pendency of the present matters will not come in the way of the Union of India in taking action against the persons who are violating the interim order dated December 12, 2018,” the bench said.

The ministry issued the draft amendment to the Rules, 1945 for inclusion of the rules to regulate online sale of drugs vide its August 28, 2018 notification and had called for objections and suggestions from all stakeholders to be considered by the Centre.

Thereafter, based on the comments/suggestions received, after due consideration, the draft rules may be finalised for publication in the official Gazette, the ministry has stated in the status report. It said the petitioners have given representation to authorities that are under consideration.

“Considering the totality of the facts and circumstances, wherein a large number of concerns have been raised on the draft notification received from various stakeholders, their views have to be taken into account and as such the matter needs further deliberations,” the report said.

‘Notification pending since 2018’

On perusing the latest status report, the court noted it has been categorically stated that the Union of India has not yet finalised the draft notification of August 2018 and it is pending for consultation and deliberations.

