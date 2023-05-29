Home Cities Delhi

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend 

On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly.

Screen grab from the CCTV footage circulating on social media.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a video of which is being widely shared on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone.

The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street, a senior police officer said.

She was passing through the street when she was intercepted by the accused, who stabbed her multiple times, the officer said.

The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday.

She was also hit with a stone, he added.

The police said the post-mortem will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

The accused is absconding and a search is underway to nab him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police added.

