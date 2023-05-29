Delhi's rapist, serial killer Ravinder Kumar locked up for good

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

One evening in April 2014, a beat constable was on patrolling duty in the Begampur area of the national capital when suddenly, he heard feeble cries of pain and someone breathing with the utmost difficulty.

He looked around but could not spot the source of the cries. It was only when he glanced towards the gutter next to the road that, to his utter surprise, he spotted a child lying there.

He immediately went down and saw that the throat of the boy had been slit. As there was no water in the gutter and only sand, the boy’s blood had stopped oozing out, miraculously saving his life.

At the hospital, when the boy regained consciousness, he narrated the ordeal he had gone through. The police began investigating the matter and a suspect named Ravinder Kumar was shortlisted, who was then arrested and charged with attempt to murder.

Ravinder had allegedly sodomized the boy, slit his throat with a blade and then thrown him in a dry gutter. Though Ravinder was sent to jail at the time, no one thought that one day, his sordid crimes would come to represent the dark underbelly of crime in the city for a long time to come.

A year later, Ravinder, an under-trial prisoner, got bail and was back on the streets of Delhi. Within a few months, he was thrown behind bars for another heinous crime and since then, he has remained incarcerated.

Migrated from UP, hooked to pornography & drugs

Ravinder Kumar came to the national capital in search of work in 2008 from UP’s Kasgunj. He was 18, and was an average-looking man with a height of just a couple of inches above 5 feet.

The premises of Begumpur police station

He was arrested in 2015 as the prime suspect in the case of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. On May 25, 2023, he was convicted for kidnapping, raping, and murdering her and sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death.

Ravinder is accused of raping and murdering 54 children, including boys between 2008 and 2015.

Even the judge who pronounced the verdict against him said that he has no hesitation to hold that the convict’s act was ‘no less than an act of a predator which had shaken the conscience of the society.’

“The accused does not deserve any leniency on any account,” the judge remarked.

To understand the case, this newspaper spoke to the Investigative Officer of the case, Jagminder Singh Dahiya, who retired as an assistant commissioner of police in 2015 and at that time was handling the last case of his career.

According to Dahiya, after Ravindra relocated to Delhi, he developed a habit of watching porn movies and got addicted to intoxicants.

After working in the day as a labourer, he would get heavily intoxicated at night and begin walking the city’s streets to search for children he could prey on. When he zeroed in on such children, he would lure them to an isolated place by offering them money or chocolates. He would go on to rape or sodomise them and then strangulate them to death with his bare hands.

Gradually, Ravinder developed this horrific routine and in a span of 7 years, he allegedly raped and murdered 54 children aged between 6 and 12 years. However, so far he is only convicted in three cases while the police registered FIRs in 30 cases.

Asked why Ravinder only targeted children, Dahiya said that it was probably because the children were an easy target for him as he could control and overpower them. When the children did put up resistance, Ravinder allegedly killed them first and later raped or sodomized their bodies, a practice referred to as necrophilia.

How he came on police radar and got picked up

In 2014, Ravinder used to work as a helper under a person named Sunny, and of whom the police stumbled on. Sunny had allegedly developed an illicit affair with Ravinder’s mother which the latter found out and ultimately decided to eliminate him. In mid-2015, Ravinder along with his two friends mercilessly thrashed Sunny and left him half-dead at an abandoned place.

Heavily intoxicated, Ravinder, after beating Sunny, was still feeling restless and wanted to do what he had been doing for the past 7-8 years. He went on to target a girl, which turned out to be the last such crime committed by him.

“We received a PCR call around 6.30 am from a man stating that his daughter has gone missing. When we reached the area, we found the body of the girl on the ground floor of an abandoned building. She was dead and was profusely bleeding from her private parts. It was horrifying to see a little child in such a devastating state,” Dahiya recalled.

On the first floor of the building, the cops found a driving license belonging to Sunny, which Ravinder had deliberately dropped there to implicate him. “We traced Sunny, who was admitted to a local hospital. Sunny revealed that Ravinder had thrashed him and we went on to pick him up,” the retired official said.

Interrogation leads to dark secrets tumbling out

When Ravinder was arrested, not a single policeman of the Begumpur police station had the foggiest idea of the extent of his crimes. But as it happened, the area DCP, Vikramjit Singh, now working as additional commissioner (New Delhi range), remembered him.

“I was posted as additional DCP of the outer district so when we caught him, I immediately recognized him as just a year back he was booked in an attempt to murder case in which he had also sodomized the boy and thrown him in the gutter,” Singh told this newspaper.

Now that the police were on to Ravinder, they began to grill him, and out came the sordid tales. One after the other, Ravinder revealed his heinous crimes — an endless list that finally ended at number 54.

“In the first 7 days of his remand, he confessed to almost everything and his modus operandi became evident. He used to only target underprivileged children whose disappearances, he presumed, were more likely to go unnoticed,” Singh said.

According to the officer, Ravinder had no qualms or guilt bout the crime he had committed. “He was absolutely remorseless. Even more surprisingly, he remembered the details of every single crime he had committed: the place, the month, almost everything,” Singh said.

His interrogation even led to the closure of a sexual assault case in neighbouring UP. During his interrogation, Ravinder disclosed about raping and murdering a small girl child in Hathras a few years back.

“Hearing this, I immediately called SSP Hathras to verify the details given by Ravinder. First I asked him about the place of occurrence to which the UP Police official confirmed it,” Singh said.

Singh enquired about a case of rape and murder that might have taken place around that area a few years back. “The SSP asked for some time till he gathered these details and he called back shortly saying that yes there was a rape and murder case of a girl child a few years back,” he said.

“I told him then, congratulations, we have cracked the case of your district and have also arrested the accused. To my utter surprise, he replied that they had caught the accused two years back who is already in jail,” Singh said.

Shockingly, the UP police arrested the father of the victim’s child and charged him with her rape and murder. The father of the child was languishing in jail for a crime he had never committed.

“I took up this thing on high priority. Got the confession statement of Ravinder, sent it to UP police and thankfully, the father of that girl child, who was innocent, was eventually set free,” Singh recalled.

The inconsolable father of the 6-year-old girl in whose case Ravinder was finally convicted for life, meanwhile, says that he has still not got justice, and demands that he should be given the death penalty.

“I have three children, two sons and she was my only lovely daughter. This monster should not be allowed to live for even a second. He should be immediately hanged to death,” he said.

He said that he used to drive a battery rickshaw at that time and is now working as a daily wager. “Our whole life was destroyed after that incident,” he said, barely able to hold back his tears. Ravinder Kumar will now spend the rest of his life in prison for the heinous crimes that he unleashed on the children in the city for a period of over 8 years.

The people of the national capital, meanwhile, mourn the losses of the families of dozens of kids targeted by the paedophile and wonder if he will ever be meted just punishment for destroying so many lives just to satiate his lust cravings. Coming almost 17 years after the serial murders of children in Nithari village in Noida, this case has left people in the country and elsewhere terrified and appalled.

Russian, who raped 900 girls, ran shoe repair shop by day

A Russian named Viktor Lishavsky (37) who was jailed for over 22 years in 2018 for committing more than 900 rapes and sexual attacks on underage schoolgirls, is widely considered as the world’s ‘worst paedophile’. Lishavsky admitted his guilt to all charges but refused to give evidence at his closed-door trial in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The city is on the far eastern side of Russia about 1,600 miles from Moscow. A court Amur found the “monster” guilty of more than 900 counts of rape and violent sexual acts mostly against girls around age 13. Lishavsky was caught after a five-year reign of sexual terror when one of the girls confided in her foster mother, who had been entirely unaware of his abuse, the judge was told. Other victims then corroborated the accusations against him. He was found guilty of the rape of minors, including acts committed with “particular cruelty,” and forcing his underage victims to commit acts of a sexual nature, according to a statement from the court. He was also convicted of indecent acts such as using violence against girls under 16 years old, and “torture.” Lishavsky and his wife had three children of their own and fostered nine more. By day he ran a shoe repair shop, but at night he regularly attacked adolescent girls.

American teacher drugged, raped students for over 40 years

William James Vahey was arrested in 1969 at the age of 20 for child molestation, after which he told the police he began touching boys without their consent when he was 14, as a Boy Scout. After pleading guilty to one charge of lascivious behavior, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 5 years of probation but was allowed to leave the US unsupervised and move to Iran after two years. In March 2014, he was confronted about obscene images of boys found on his flash drive by an administrator of his employer, the American Nicaraguan School. The flash drive contained sexually graphic images of at least 90 boys being molested by Vahey, catalogued by locations and dates corresponding to field trips Vahey went on beginning in 2008. After being confronted, Vahey confessed he had been molesting boys for his entire life, attributing this to him having himself been molested as a child. Some of his victims, according to the FBI, had been drugged and may therefore have no memory of their abuse; he would offer them Oreo cookies laced with sleeping pills. The police later found more such flash drives. According to the FBI, hundreds of people contacted them and said that either Vahey molested them. Vahey killed himself in March, 2014.

A crime most foul

Incident

In July 2015, ravinder Kumar kidnapped a six-year-old girl after luring her with some money and chocolates

He then sexually assaulted her

The girl resisted; Kumar strangled her and then left her body at the spot and fled

During interrogation, Kumar confessed to targeting at least 30 children

Court observations

The girl was 6 and helpless. Struggle marks showed that she tried to resist

The convict was like a monster and did not show pity and humanity

The offence committed was cold-blooded rape and murder

The act of convict was no less than an act of a predator

The message to be given to society is that there is no sympathy for criminals in the judicial system

The offence of convict does not fall in the rarest of rare category but is gruesome and inhumane

Sentenced to life imprisonment, which would mean imprisonment for the rest of his natural life

Ujwal Jalali profiles Ravinder Kumar, allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of over 30 children from 2008 to 2015, who has been awarded life imprisonment for raping and killing a six-year-old girl in 2015

One evening in April 2014, a beat constable was on patrolling duty in the Begampur area of the national capital when suddenly, he heard feeble cries of pain and someone breathing with the utmost difficulty. He looked around but could not spot the source of the cries. It was only when he glanced towards the gutter next to the road that, to his utter surprise, he spotted a child lying there. He immediately went down and saw that the throat of the boy had been slit. As there was no water in the gutter and only sand, the boy’s blood had stopped oozing out, miraculously saving his life. At the hospital, when the boy regained consciousness, he narrated the ordeal he had gone through. The police began investigating the matter and a suspect named Ravinder Kumar was shortlisted, who was then arrested and charged with attempt to murder.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ravinder had allegedly sodomized the boy, slit his throat with a blade and then thrown him in a dry gutter. Though Ravinder was sent to jail at the time, no one thought that one day, his sordid crimes would come to represent the dark underbelly of crime in the city for a long time to come. A year later, Ravinder, an under-trial prisoner, got bail and was back on the streets of Delhi. Within a few months, he was thrown behind bars for another heinous crime and since then, he has remained incarcerated. Migrated from UP, hooked to pornography & drugs Ravinder Kumar came to the national capital in search of work in 2008 from UP’s Kasgunj. He was 18, and was an average-looking man with a height of just a couple of inches above 5 feet. The premises of Begumpur police stationHe was arrested in 2015 as the prime suspect in the case of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. On May 25, 2023, he was convicted for kidnapping, raping, and murdering her and sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death. Ravinder is accused of raping and murdering 54 children, including boys between 2008 and 2015. Even the judge who pronounced the verdict against him said that he has no hesitation to hold that the convict’s act was ‘no less than an act of a predator which had shaken the conscience of the society.’ “The accused does not deserve any leniency on any account,” the judge remarked. To understand the case, this newspaper spoke to the Investigative Officer of the case, Jagminder Singh Dahiya, who retired as an assistant commissioner of police in 2015 and at that time was handling the last case of his career. According to Dahiya, after Ravindra relocated to Delhi, he developed a habit of watching porn movies and got addicted to intoxicants. After working in the day as a labourer, he would get heavily intoxicated at night and begin walking the city’s streets to search for children he could prey on. When he zeroed in on such children, he would lure them to an isolated place by offering them money or chocolates. He would go on to rape or sodomise them and then strangulate them to death with his bare hands. Gradually, Ravinder developed this horrific routine and in a span of 7 years, he allegedly raped and murdered 54 children aged between 6 and 12 years. However, so far he is only convicted in three cases while the police registered FIRs in 30 cases. Asked why Ravinder only targeted children, Dahiya said that it was probably because the children were an easy target for him as he could control and overpower them. When the children did put up resistance, Ravinder allegedly killed them first and later raped or sodomized their bodies, a practice referred to as necrophilia. How he came on police radar and got picked up In 2014, Ravinder used to work as a helper under a person named Sunny, and of whom the police stumbled on. Sunny had allegedly developed an illicit affair with Ravinder’s mother which the latter found out and ultimately decided to eliminate him. In mid-2015, Ravinder along with his two friends mercilessly thrashed Sunny and left him half-dead at an abandoned place. Heavily intoxicated, Ravinder, after beating Sunny, was still feeling restless and wanted to do what he had been doing for the past 7-8 years. He went on to target a girl, which turned out to be the last such crime committed by him. “We received a PCR call around 6.30 am from a man stating that his daughter has gone missing. When we reached the area, we found the body of the girl on the ground floor of an abandoned building. She was dead and was profusely bleeding from her private parts. It was horrifying to see a little child in such a devastating state,” Dahiya recalled. On the first floor of the building, the cops found a driving license belonging to Sunny, which Ravinder had deliberately dropped there to implicate him. “We traced Sunny, who was admitted to a local hospital. Sunny revealed that Ravinder had thrashed him and we went on to pick him up,” the retired official said. Interrogation leads to dark secrets tumbling out When Ravinder was arrested, not a single policeman of the Begumpur police station had the foggiest idea of the extent of his crimes. But as it happened, the area DCP, Vikramjit Singh, now working as additional commissioner (New Delhi range), remembered him. “I was posted as additional DCP of the outer district so when we caught him, I immediately recognized him as just a year back he was booked in an attempt to murder case in which he had also sodomized the boy and thrown him in the gutter,” Singh told this newspaper. Now that the police were on to Ravinder, they began to grill him, and out came the sordid tales. One after the other, Ravinder revealed his heinous crimes — an endless list that finally ended at number 54. “In the first 7 days of his remand, he confessed to almost everything and his modus operandi became evident. He used to only target underprivileged children whose disappearances, he presumed, were more likely to go unnoticed,” Singh said. According to the officer, Ravinder had no qualms or guilt bout the crime he had committed. “He was absolutely remorseless. Even more surprisingly, he remembered the details of every single crime he had committed: the place, the month, almost everything,” Singh said. His interrogation even led to the closure of a sexual assault case in neighbouring UP. During his interrogation, Ravinder disclosed about raping and murdering a small girl child in Hathras a few years back. “Hearing this, I immediately called SSP Hathras to verify the details given by Ravinder. First I asked him about the place of occurrence to which the UP Police official confirmed it,” Singh said. Singh enquired about a case of rape and murder that might have taken place around that area a few years back. “The SSP asked for some time till he gathered these details and he called back shortly saying that yes there was a rape and murder case of a girl child a few years back,” he said. “I told him then, congratulations, we have cracked the case of your district and have also arrested the accused. To my utter surprise, he replied that they had caught the accused two years back who is already in jail,” Singh said. Shockingly, the UP police arrested the father of the victim’s child and charged him with her rape and murder. The father of the child was languishing in jail for a crime he had never committed. “I took up this thing on high priority. Got the confession statement of Ravinder, sent it to UP police and thankfully, the father of that girl child, who was innocent, was eventually set free,” Singh recalled. The inconsolable father of the 6-year-old girl in whose case Ravinder was finally convicted for life, meanwhile, says that he has still not got justice, and demands that he should be given the death penalty. “I have three children, two sons and she was my only lovely daughter. This monster should not be allowed to live for even a second. He should be immediately hanged to death,” he said. He said that he used to drive a battery rickshaw at that time and is now working as a daily wager. “Our whole life was destroyed after that incident,” he said, barely able to hold back his tears. Ravinder Kumar will now spend the rest of his life in prison for the heinous crimes that he unleashed on the children in the city for a period of over 8 years. The people of the national capital, meanwhile, mourn the losses of the families of dozens of kids targeted by the paedophile and wonder if he will ever be meted just punishment for destroying so many lives just to satiate his lust cravings. Coming almost 17 years after the serial murders of children in Nithari village in Noida, this case has left people in the country and elsewhere terrified and appalled. Russian, who raped 900 girls, ran shoe repair shop by day A Russian named Viktor Lishavsky (37) who was jailed for over 22 years in 2018 for committing more than 900 rapes and sexual attacks on underage schoolgirls, is widely considered as the world’s ‘worst paedophile’. Lishavsky admitted his guilt to all charges but refused to give evidence at his closed-door trial in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The city is on the far eastern side of Russia about 1,600 miles from Moscow. A court Amur found the “monster” guilty of more than 900 counts of rape and violent sexual acts mostly against girls around age 13. Lishavsky was caught after a five-year reign of sexual terror when one of the girls confided in her foster mother, who had been entirely unaware of his abuse, the judge was told. Other victims then corroborated the accusations against him. He was found guilty of the rape of minors, including acts committed with “particular cruelty,” and forcing his underage victims to commit acts of a sexual nature, according to a statement from the court. He was also convicted of indecent acts such as using violence against girls under 16 years old, and “torture.” Lishavsky and his wife had three children of their own and fostered nine more. By day he ran a shoe repair shop, but at night he regularly attacked adolescent girls. American teacher drugged, raped students for over 40 years William James Vahey was arrested in 1969 at the age of 20 for child molestation, after which he told the police he began touching boys without their consent when he was 14, as a Boy Scout. After pleading guilty to one charge of lascivious behavior, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 5 years of probation but was allowed to leave the US unsupervised and move to Iran after two years. In March 2014, he was confronted about obscene images of boys found on his flash drive by an administrator of his employer, the American Nicaraguan School. The flash drive contained sexually graphic images of at least 90 boys being molested by Vahey, catalogued by locations and dates corresponding to field trips Vahey went on beginning in 2008. After being confronted, Vahey confessed he had been molesting boys for his entire life, attributing this to him having himself been molested as a child. Some of his victims, according to the FBI, had been drugged and may therefore have no memory of their abuse; he would offer them Oreo cookies laced with sleeping pills. The police later found more such flash drives. According to the FBI, hundreds of people contacted them and said that either Vahey molested them. Vahey killed himself in March, 2014. A crime most foul Incident In July 2015, ravinder Kumar kidnapped a six-year-old girl after luring her with some money and chocolates He then sexually assaulted her The girl resisted; Kumar strangled her and then left her body at the spot and fled During interrogation, Kumar confessed to targeting at least 30 children Court observations The girl was 6 and helpless. Struggle marks showed that she tried to resist The convict was like a monster and did not show pity and humanity The offence committed was cold-blooded rape and murder The act of convict was no less than an act of a predator The message to be given to society is that there is no sympathy for criminals in the judicial system The offence of convict does not fall in the rarest of rare category but is gruesome and inhumane Sentenced to life imprisonment, which would mean imprisonment for the rest of his natural life Ujwal Jalali profiles Ravinder Kumar, allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of over 30 children from 2008 to 2015, who has been awarded life imprisonment for raping and killing a six-year-old girl in 2015