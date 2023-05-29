Home Cities Delhi

Jharkhand: Six railway contractual workers die of electrocution 

The incident occurred at 11:40 am on Monday when nearly a dozen contractual workers were installing an Over Head Equipment Pole near Jharkhor Gate that falls on Gomoh- Nichitpur Railway line. 

Published: 29th May 2023 01:42 PM

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Six contractual workers died of electrocution while installing an Over Head Equipment (OHE) Pole near Jharkhor Gate on the Gomoh- Nichitpur Railway line in Jharkhand. 

According to officials, the incident occurred at 11:40 am on Monday when nearly a dozen contractual workers were trying to install the OHE pole.

“Six contractual workers have died while installing the OHE Pole on the Gomoh-Nichitpur Railway line lying under Dhanbad Rail Division,” said a senior railway official. He added that all six workers were electrocuted by a 25000V high-tension wire running overhead.

According to sources, railway officials were not informed about the execution of work being done on the line by the contractor. Senior railway officials, however, are have reached there and looking into the matter.

