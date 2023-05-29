Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal meets Jain in hospital, calls him ‘hero’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met ailing party leader Satyendar Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain at hospital. (Kejriwal | Twitter)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met ailing party leader Satyendar Jain at Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday. Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in May last year in connection with a money laundering case, was on Friday last granted six-week interim bail by the Supreme Court, on medical grounds.

Kejriwal while sharing pictures on social media, described Jain as a “brave man” and “hero”. Jain’s health reportedly deteriorated during his time in jail. He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of extreme spinal pain.

Kejriwal tweeted, “I pray to God for the betterment of Satyendar Jain’s health soon. The people are watching BJP’s arrogance and oppression. We are the disciples of Sardar Bhagat Singh. Our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue.”

Jain’s condition reportedly deteriorated after a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom, which resulted in a spinal injury leaving him in excruciating pain. The AAP said that a closer examination of Jain’s medical condition revealed a troubling array of ailments.

He suffers from acute lumbar pain, causing vertigo and chronic lower back pain due to a slipped disc. The pain radiates throughout his lower limbs, leaving him with a tingling sensation and decreased mobility. 
The SC allowed Jain to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice. It also directed Jain not to talk to the media during his interim bail period that ends on July 11.

