Mayor junks police demand to use school to lodge protestors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday denied permission to the police to convert a

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school into a detention ground. The Delhi Police had sought permission to convert the MCD school at Kanjhawala into a temporary jail in view of the wrestlers’ ‘Mahila Maha Panchayat’. In a tweet, Oberoi said, “Permission denied. It’s high time that governance becomes sensitive to the future of this country, our children.”

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the police detention of wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and called their act ‘grossly wrong’. “Highly wrong and condemnable treatment with the sportspersons who bring honour and laurels to the country,” he wrote on Twitter.

Protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with their supporters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and police at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Kejriwal retweeted a video shared by Malik that showed wrestlers being dragged by the police to a detention van after a lengthy scuffle.

In another development, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to the Commissioner of Police, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and action against personnel who detained the wrestlers. She also demanded the immediate release of the female wrestlers and their families by the Delhi Police. Maliwal said she was ‘deeply pained’ to note that Delhi Police has manhandled female wrestlers and their families protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar.

Kept away from the event by cops: JNU students

A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Sunday alleged that the varsity authorities “prevented” them from taking part in the ‘Mahila Maha Panchayat’ by ramping up security on campus.



NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday denied permission to the police to convert a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school into a detention ground. The Delhi Police had sought permission to convert the MCD school at Kanjhawala into a temporary jail in view of the wrestlers’ ‘Mahila Maha Panchayat’. In a tweet, Oberoi said, “Permission denied. It’s high time that governance becomes sensitive to the future of this country, our children.” Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the police detention of wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and called their act ‘grossly wrong’. “Highly wrong and condemnable treatment with the sportspersons who bring honour and laurels to the country,” he wrote on Twitter. Protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with their supporters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and police at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Kejriwal retweeted a video shared by Malik that showed wrestlers being dragged by the police to a detention van after a lengthy scuffle. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In another development, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote to the Commissioner of Police, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and action against personnel who detained the wrestlers. She also demanded the immediate release of the female wrestlers and their families by the Delhi Police. Maliwal said she was ‘deeply pained’ to note that Delhi Police has manhandled female wrestlers and their families protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar. Kept away from the event by cops: JNU students A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Sunday alleged that the varsity authorities “prevented” them from taking part in the ‘Mahila Maha Panchayat’ by ramping up security on campus.