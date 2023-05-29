NCW forms three-member committee to probe gruesome Delhi teen murder

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a three-member committee to look into the brutal murder of a teenage Delhi girl who was stabbed 22 times by her alleged boyfriend in full public view.

The three-member committee will be headed by Delina Khongdup and will visit the victim’s family to further probe the matter.

The Commission said that the accused, who was later arrested, subjected the victim to repeated stabbing with a knife, followed by bludgeoning with a rock in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini.

The gruesome murder was captured on a CCTV camera. The video footage of the murder, which has since gone viral, also showed the accused violently attacking the 16-year-old girl in a bustling lane of the densely populated Rohini area, as bystanders watched in horror and made no effort to stop the gruesome attack.

"The incident is extremely disturbing and appalling. The Commission condemns the barbaric crime and has taken cognizance of the matter," said the Commission in a statement.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter. The accused, Sahil, was later arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh by the Delhi Police.

The three-member committee will also meet the concerned police officials for further inquiry.

"The Commission has also sought to invoke relevant provisions in the FIR if allegations leveled are found to be true," the statement said.

