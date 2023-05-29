Staging a classic

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kabuliwala (1892) is often identified as a classic that probes into an emotion betwixt filial love and friendship—despite their differences, the Pashtun fruit seller and five-year-old Mini share camaraderie laced with a hint of vulnerability. Saket-based Shraddha Gupta (46) said, “Kabuliwala is a story that is so beautiful. I read it when I was 10- or maybe 11 years old, and it has stayed in my heart ever since.

In today’s world, we often use the term ‘stranger danger’ or say ‘Oh! He is black, he’s white; he’s tall; he’s thin; etc., and you can’t be friends’. But this story tells you that it [the many labels] doesn’t matter. Friendship goes beyond everything. Of course, I know, in today’s world, it might be difficult [one must be cautious] to trust people. But, people can be sweet and it is okay to trust them as well.” To share this heartwarming tale by Tagore with children, Storee Ki Boree—a city-based theatre and storytelling group founded by Gupta—showcased two shows of the Kabuliwala at the Akshara Theatre on Sunday.

Reconnecting with childhood

In the 11 years since the inception of Storee Ki Boree, Gupta has aimed to create a space that helps children be acquainted with indigenous folklore, mythology as well as regional literature through engaging and entertaining productions. Talking to us about the history of her initiative, she shared, “After I was back from London to India, I realised that, for me, taking my children to the mall couldn’t have been the only source of entertainment. I thought ‘This can’t be it, we need to do more’. I read stories to them all the time and theatre was in my blood ever since I was a child. So, there was nothing better than to marry both of them [theatre and storytelling]. The best way for my children to understand or see stories [about and from India] was through theatre. That is how we started Storee Ki Boree.”

From Ramlila—a popular musical nautanki production especially during Dussehra—to Munshi Premchand’s Idgah, the team has worked on a range of theatrical adaptations. “I love the Panchatantras, and even the many classics and stories by writers such as Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand, etc. I want to give a part of my childhood to my children’s childhood as well as to the various children with whom we connect on a daily basis.”

Something for everyone

Geetika Kapoor and her two daughters aged 12 and 14 were part of the audience of one of the houseful shows of the Kabuliwala on Sunday. Kapoor (44), who runs a non-profit in West Delhi—a few children from her organisation had also attended the show—shared, “I have watched this production three times now, and I think it is a great story that everybody should see [on stage]. The team did justice to the story; it is a very vulnerable space they create and it strikes the right chord. My children loved it too. What is best is, there’s something for everyone [despite the age].”

Apart from taking the Kabuliwala to different cities across the country, Gupta’s team will soon be working in tandem with Udaan—Education Trust to showcase their ongoing production, Idgah, which is slated to be staged in July.

Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kabuliwala (1892) is often identified as a classic that probes into an emotion betwixt filial love and friendship—despite their differences, the Pashtun fruit seller and five-year-old Mini share camaraderie laced with a hint of vulnerability. Saket-based Shraddha Gupta (46) said, “Kabuliwala is a story that is so beautiful. I read it when I was 10- or maybe 11 years old, and it has stayed in my heart ever since. In today’s world, we often use the term ‘stranger danger’ or say ‘Oh! He is black, he’s white; he’s tall; he’s thin; etc., and you can’t be friends’. But this story tells you that it [the many labels] doesn’t matter. Friendship goes beyond everything. Of course, I know, in today’s world, it might be difficult [one must be cautious] to trust people. But, people can be sweet and it is okay to trust them as well.” To share this heartwarming tale by Tagore with children, Storee Ki Boree—a city-based theatre and storytelling group founded by Gupta—showcased two shows of the Kabuliwala at the Akshara Theatre on Sunday. Reconnecting with childhood In the 11 years since the inception of Storee Ki Boree, Gupta has aimed to create a space that helps children be acquainted with indigenous folklore, mythology as well as regional literature through engaging and entertaining productions. Talking to us about the history of her initiative, she shared, “After I was back from London to India, I realised that, for me, taking my children to the mall couldn’t have been the only source of entertainment. I thought ‘This can’t be it, we need to do more’. I read stories to them all the time and theatre was in my blood ever since I was a child. So, there was nothing better than to marry both of them [theatre and storytelling]. The best way for my children to understand or see stories [about and from India] was through theatre. That is how we started Storee Ki Boree.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); From Ramlila—a popular musical nautanki production especially during Dussehra—to Munshi Premchand’s Idgah, the team has worked on a range of theatrical adaptations. “I love the Panchatantras, and even the many classics and stories by writers such as Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand, etc. I want to give a part of my childhood to my children’s childhood as well as to the various children with whom we connect on a daily basis.” Something for everyone Geetika Kapoor and her two daughters aged 12 and 14 were part of the audience of one of the houseful shows of the Kabuliwala on Sunday. Kapoor (44), who runs a non-profit in West Delhi—a few children from her organisation had also attended the show—shared, “I have watched this production three times now, and I think it is a great story that everybody should see [on stage]. The team did justice to the story; it is a very vulnerable space they create and it strikes the right chord. My children loved it too. What is best is, there’s something for everyone [despite the age].” Apart from taking the Kabuliwala to different cities across the country, Gupta’s team will soon be working in tandem with Udaan—Education Trust to showcase their ongoing production, Idgah, which is slated to be staged in July.