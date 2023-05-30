Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP in war of words over Delhi teenager's murder 

Published: 30th May 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The brutal murder of the 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area late on Sunday has sparked a blame game between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor to take action on the matter.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote "A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order is your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority," he said.     

AAP leader Atishi also slammed the L-G and said the Constitution has given him the “responsibility of protecting the people” of the Union Territory.  Reacting to Kejriwal’s statement, the president of the Delhi unit of the BJP Virendra Sachdeva slammed the AAP for trying to portray it as an “ordinary” murder and as a law and order issue. He termed the murder of the minor girl as a case of ‘love jihad’.

“The Aftab Poonawalla-Shraddha Walker case a few months ago jolted Delhi, and now this has once again warned Delhiites to beware of ‘love jihad’,” he said. He also accused the CM of doing ‘appeasement politics’ on the incident. “Kejriwal knows that if he calls the murder of a Hindu girl by Muslim youth as love jihad, then Muslim voters will desert his party,” Sachdeva said. 

He claimed that the red kalawa tied on the hand of the accused shows that he is a member of the ‘love jihad’ gang working in a well-planned manner. The BJP asked the Delhi Police to find out whether the ‘love jihad’ campaign is being run from any particular religious place in the city.

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans termed the incident as “very painful” and said youth sometimes get “carried away by emotions” and act like “fools”. BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “Do not know how many more Shraddhas will become victims of this brutality.”

