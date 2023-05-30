ACP summoned over notice to ex-councillor by Delhi Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued notice to an assistant commissioner of police for his personal appearance and filing of a report regarding how an ex-councillor was made an accused in a matter pertaining to an unsanctioned building.

Metropolitan Magistrate Anshul Mehta was hearing a case registered at Tilak Nagar police station against former councillor Gurumukh Singh and his sister Gurvinder Kaur. “Court has failed to understand, in the absence of any construction, how can a notice under section 332 (prohibition of building without sanction) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act be given,” the magistrate said.

He said the person who has been made an accused in the case had sold the property in 2017 and the notice in the present matter on the property in question was given in 2019. The court also said the investigating officer had made no efforts to find out the owner of the property in 2019.

