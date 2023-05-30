Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with HSSC for skill development of hospital staff

The move came after the HSSC, which comes under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), expressed ‘its willingness to recognise AIIMS as its CoE.’

Published: 30th May 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi AIIMS

 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will collaborate with Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) to earn the status of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in hospital management services, officials said on Monday.

According to an order issued from Director M Srinivas’ office, the top healthcare institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSSC for skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of various cadres of hospital staff including security, sanitation and housekeeping. 

Sources said that the HSSC will train the master trainers nominated by the cadres, who after qualifying for the exam, will be trained in excellent hospital practices and would further train other employees. The training will start with security and housekeeping staff.

According to the office order, the move came after the HSSC, which comes under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), expressed ‘its willingness to recognise AIIMS as its CoE.’

“AIIMS in its capacity as COE will provide skill certification to various cadres of its staff in collaboration with HSSC for enhancing patient experience. This involves training of Master Trainers at AIIMS by HSSC who will subsequently train others. They will have a course completion test at the end and successful candidates will be provided skill certification in collaboration with HSSC,” the order said.

“This COE would provide leadership, best practices, research, support, training of trainers, and skill training for a specific sector. This would be a role model as a place where the highest standards are maintained,” it added.

