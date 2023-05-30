Cow vigilantes, ‘smugglers’ exchange fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bajrang Dal workers and cattle smugglers exchanged fire after a late-night car chase on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, according to an FIR lodged by police.

Police said three cows and a calf were rescued from the black Scorpio, on which alleged cow smugglers had pasted Haryana Police stickers.

The incident happened in the Farukhnagar area, they said, adding that the vehicle has been seized. On the basis of a complaint filed by Bajrang Dal member Tinku, he along with other workers reached the Farrukhnagar toll after receiving the information that the smugglers will load the animals in their car and go towards Rajasthan through the expressway.

After noticing the vehicle, they attempted to stop it but the driver sped away. The rear tyres of the car burst during the 8-km chase and the smugglers started firing at the cow vigilantes, Tinku alleged.

