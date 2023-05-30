Home Cities Delhi

Cow vigilantes, ‘smugglers’ exchange fire

Police said three cows and a calf were rescued from the black Scorpio, on which alleged cow smugglers had pasted Haryana Police stickers.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bajrang Dal workers and cattle smugglers exchanged fire after a late-night car chase on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, according to an FIR lodged by police.

Police said three cows and a calf were rescued from the black Scorpio, on which alleged cow smugglers had pasted Haryana Police stickers.

The incident happened in the Farukhnagar area, they said, adding that the vehicle has been seized. On the basis of a complaint filed by Bajrang Dal member Tinku, he along with other workers reached the Farrukhnagar toll after receiving the information that the smugglers will load the animals in their car and go towards Rajasthan through the expressway.

After noticing the vehicle, they attempted to stop it but the driver sped away. The rear tyres of the car burst during the 8-km chase and the smugglers started firing at the cow vigilantes, Tinku alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal cattle smugglers Haryana Police
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp