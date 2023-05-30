Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

A call about the incident was received at 4.10 pm and a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service said.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:28 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A fire broke out at a three-storey garment shop in the busy central market of Lajpat Nagar 2 in southeast Delhi on Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The fire also spread to adjacent shops but was controlled. No casualty was reported, they said. The staff and customers inside the shop and people in adjacent shops were evacuated, officials said. 

A call about the incident was received at 4.10 pm and a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service said. The shop, which is built on a 100-square yard, also comprises a basement but the fire broke out on the first floor and later spread to the second floor of the building, he said. 

The blaze was doused by around 6 pm and the cooling process was initiated, he added.  The exact cause is yet to be ascertained but electrical fluctuation is suspected to have triggered the fire, officials added.

