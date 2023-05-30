NCW forms three-member committee to probe 16-year-old girl's murder 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a three-member committee to look into the murder of a teenage girl who was allegedly stabbed 22 times by her boyfriend in full public glare.

The three-member committee will be headed by Delina Khongdup, will visit the victim’s family to probe the matter. “The incident is extremely disturbing and appalling. The commission condemns the barbaric crime and has taken cognizance of the matter,” it said.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal, on her part, sought a copy of the FIR along with the details of the accused arrested in the matter.

She said, “What was the fault of the girl that she was brutally killed on the road? Several people saw this but did not pay heed. No one is afraid of the police and the law in the national capital.”

