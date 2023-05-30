Not aware of their relationship, say Delhi 16-year-old’s grieving parents

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The father of the 16-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed to death by her friend in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area said that he had no idea that his daughter had a friend named Sahil.

“I had absolutely no idea that she has a friend named Sahil. I demand justice for my daughter. The person who killed my daughter should meet the same fate as her. He should be hanged to death,” the father told TNIE.

The victim, who had got qualified for her matric exams, met a brutal end late Sunday when Sahil Khan allegedly stabbed and hit her with a boulder so hard that her skull reportedly got broken in four parts and her intestines popped out from her body.

“She was in a terrible state when I first saw her. Her head was broken in four parts, her intestines had come out, and she was profusely bleeding,” Janak Raj, the father of the girl said. He said that he was not aware of Sahil Khan being friendly with his daughter. However, after her death when the police enquired and he too himself spoke to her friends, they told him that his daughter was the accused’s friend.

It was revealed that the victim had been staying at her friend Neetu’s house in Shahbad Dairy for about 15 days as the latter’s husband had gone out of the station for work. The mother of the victim said she was expecting her daughter to return on Sunday and had never thought that this would happen to her.

Meanwhile, Neetu whose home the victim had been staying at for the past 15 days said that she knew about the friendship between the two, but was not aware that they were in a serious relationship. “Probably both of them knew each other for the past 3-4 years but I had no idea that they were in a relationship,” she said. Neetu also revealed that lately, she heard both of them fighting over the phone but never asked her the reason behind it.

Sahil’s landlord Ramphool said he was taken aback by the events. “Sahil was an ordinary man. He kept to himself, went to work, and returned home. In these two years, I have never seen him nor his family fighting nor indulging in any kind of argument or fight with anyone here. I never got any complaint against him from any of our neighbours,” he said.

Sahil worked as an AC and fridge mechanic and his father Sarfaraz was a welder, he said. Soon after the incident, he locked his house and decamped with his entire family. Ramphool was unaware of Sahil’s brutal act till Monday morning when he saw the video of the killing.

A preliminary probe into the incident has revealed that the accused was enraged by their break up. He was infuriated with the fight the two had, triggering him to launch the fatal assault, police have said.

“The girl was in a relationship with Sahil since 2021, but she was keen to end it of late, while he wanted to continue it,” said an official.



