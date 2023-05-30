Rain, overcast skies keep heat at bay in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh spell of rains, gusty winds and overcast skies turned weather pleasant in the national capital on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Forecasting Centre saying heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the capital till June 4.

Winds gusting up to 50 kmph swept the capital on Monday and several areas reported light rains, an IMD official said. The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, cautioning people of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. May, historically the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, has recorded below-normal temperatures and excess rain this time.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month. The city also witnessed an unusual episode of dense fog earlier this month.

NEW DELHI: A fresh spell of rains, gusty winds and overcast skies turned weather pleasant in the national capital on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Forecasting Centre saying heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the capital till June 4. Winds gusting up to 50 kmph swept the capital on Monday and several areas reported light rains, an IMD official said. The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, cautioning people of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. May, historically the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, has recorded below-normal temperatures and excess rain this time. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month. The city also witnessed an unusual episode of dense fog earlier this month.