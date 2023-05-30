Home Cities Delhi

‘St. Stephen’s College principal has finished tenure, must quit,’ says DU's Academic Council

The Supreme Council of the college had extended his tenure last year.

Published: 30th May 2023

St. Stephen’s College

Representational image of St. Stephen’s College

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Some members of Delhi University’s Academic Council have reportedly demanded that St. Stephen’s College principal John Varghese be immediately asked to demit office as he has already completed a five-year tenure.

The demand was raised by four members of the council, who are also part of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), during the zero hour of the meeting.  Varghese was appointed as the principal of St. Stephen’s College on March 1, 2016, for five years. The Supreme Council of the college had extended his tenure last year.

In August last year, Delhi University wrote to St. Stephen’s Governing Body Chairman Prem Chand Singh, declaring the extension of Varghese’s tenure as “null and void”, saying it was not done as per the due process. 

In the letter dated August 22, 2022, the university alleged that the appointing authority of St. Stephen’s College did not pay attention to the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.
“The principal of St. Stephen’s College must be immediately asked to leave principalship as he has already completed five years and someone else must be appointed so that the college can begin promotions and appointments,” the 4 council members — Biswajit Mohanty, Monami Sinha, Vikas Gupta and Mithuraaj Dhusiya — said in a statement.

The academic council members also demanded justice for the displaced temporary and ad hoc teachers. 
The members also protested against a notification issued by Delhi University asking all colleges to remain open from 8 am to 8 pm without any discussion with the Academic Council and the Executive Council. 

