Trashed by bouncers at club, says Ambala man 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Ambala resident was allegedly thrashed in front of his wife and friends by the bouncers of a club here in Sector 29 over a minor confrontation, police said on Monday.

The man was beaten up because he had accidentally bumped into a bouncer while dancing, said the police.

Bhuvnesh Soni, a resident of Model Town in Ambala, in his complaint, said he went to a club on Sunday with his wife and friends for partying.

“While dancing I bumped into a bouncer who got angry. He called his colleagues and started beating me and my friend. One of them even pushed me down the stairs,” Soni wrote in his complaint. He said the bouncers did not just stop there and one of them brought a stick from outside and thrashed him and his friends with the stick.

Police found Soni in a wounded state when they reached there and rushed him to a nearby hospital where they took his and his friends’ statement. An FIR was registered against the bouncers of the club, yet to be identified, under various sections of the IPC.

