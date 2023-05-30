Undertrial prisoner in Tihar jail hurt in attack by fellow inmates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A undertrial prisoner lodged in Tihar jail here was injured after he was allegedly attacked by other inmates with an improvised knife and handmade tool on Monday, officials said. The incident took place at 12.38 pm inside Central Jail no 1 at the Tihar prison complex, they said.

According to the officials, the inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade sua and a tile. One of the attackers, undertrial prisoner Alok alias Vishal, also inflicted self-injuries, they said. Soon the jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police and a Quick Response Team intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately, he said.

“After giving primary medical aid at the jail dispensary, both the injured were moved to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further medical treatment,” the jail official said. They have also intimated about the incident to Hari Nagar police station asking them to lodge an FIR and take further legal action in the matter.

Jailed gangster and an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, Tillu Tajpuriya, was killed allegedly by members of the Gogi gang inside Tihar Jail early on Tuesday, officials said. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.

A senior prison official said 33-year-old Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, was allegedly attacked by four inmates affiliated with the rival Gogi gang around 6.15 am. The attackers -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan -- were lodged on the first floor of the same ward.

NEW DELHI: A undertrial prisoner lodged in Tihar jail here was injured after he was allegedly attacked by other inmates with an improvised knife and handmade tool on Monday, officials said. The incident took place at 12.38 pm inside Central Jail no 1 at the Tihar prison complex, they said. According to the officials, the inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade sua and a tile. One of the attackers, undertrial prisoner Alok alias Vishal, also inflicted self-injuries, they said. Soon the jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police and a Quick Response Team intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately, he said. “After giving primary medical aid at the jail dispensary, both the injured were moved to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further medical treatment,” the jail official said. They have also intimated about the incident to Hari Nagar police station asking them to lodge an FIR and take further legal action in the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jailed gangster and an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, Tillu Tajpuriya, was killed allegedly by members of the Gogi gang inside Tihar Jail early on Tuesday, officials said. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead. A senior prison official said 33-year-old Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, was allegedly attacked by four inmates affiliated with the rival Gogi gang around 6.15 am. The attackers -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan -- were lodged on the first floor of the same ward.