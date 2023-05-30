Wrestlers were warned creating ruckus would "harm national prestige": Police 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Protesting wrestlers ignored police warning that creating a ruckus during the opening of the new Parliament building would “harm national prestige” and will not be tolerated but they tried to march towards it, according to an FIR registered against top grapplers.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexually harassing women grapplers, were detained during their march on Sunday and were released later.

The FIR states at least 15 security personnel, a majority of them policewomen, were injured during the scuffle on Sunday between them and the wrestlers who also ignored police requests to continue their protest at Jantar Mantar.

Sakshi Malik, an Olympic medallist, said in a tweet after being detained on Sunday that “in this country, there will be no dictatorship but there will be satyagraha held by women wrestlers”. The police said the FIR was registered against her, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others on the complaint of Head Constable Madhav, who was posted at the Barakhamba police station in the New Delhi district.

Madhav was injured during the scuffle with the protesting wrestlers when they were detained, the FIR stated. It said that unarmed police staff were deployed at Jantar Mantar in anticipation of the wrestlers marching towards the New Parliament building which was being inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

At 10.30 am, the wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others held a press conference during which they announced they will hold a ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ outside the new Parliament building at 11.30 am and urged others to join them, the FIR states.

Soon after the press conference, senior police officers informed them that the country’s “top democratic institution” was going to be inaugurated. “It is a matter of pride and glory for the nation and its security and respect would not be compromised,” the FIR said.

The security force said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

“The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

