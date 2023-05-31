Delhi Police removes tweet denying media reports on 'lack of evidence against WFI chief'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under consideration and the status report of the investigation will be submitted to court, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Earlier, official sources said police had not found sufficient evidence in favour of the allegations levelled against Singh by female wrestlers and that it will submit the report within 15 days.

As the news came out in the media, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to say: "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court. It is to clarify that this news is 'wrong' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," it tweeted.

A police spokesperson also shared the same message with reporters, but after nearly an hour, the Delhi Police deleted its tweet. The public relations officer (PRO) also removed the message she had shared in the official WhatsApp group for reporters.

Later, the police spokesperson shared another message in Hindi that read: "The cases filed by women wrestlers are still under consideration. Status reports are being filed before the court regarding the investigation in the said cases. As the cases are under investigation, it would be against the procedure to say anything before the report is filed in the court."

The wrestlers, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar here since April 23 demanding the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration.

The wrestlers were detained, before being released later.

The wrestlers then announced that they would immerse their medals in the Ganga river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

But they did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days' time from them to resolve the issue.

Farmers' outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday called for nationwide demonstrations on June 1 in support of the wrestlers.

