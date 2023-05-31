No bail to 5 Delhi cops accused of abduction, extortion 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has denied bail to five Delhi police personnel accused of abducting two people, extorting money from them and insulting their religious beliefs, saying they betrayed the state, which employed them to protect the life, liberty and property of its citizens.

Special Judge Samar Vishal dismissed the bail applications filed by accused Sandeep, Sompal, Amit Kumar, Chander Bhan and Amit, working with the Delhi Police, noting the allegations against them were serious and they already tried to influence the complainants Mohd Nawab and Soaib.

The accused had sought the relief on the ground that they tried to save the complainants, who were transporting beef in their car, which collided with a scooter. Soon a mob gathered there and tried to communalise the issue, they said.

The accused, in order to save the complainants took them to a safer place, their application claimed. In an order passed on May 29, the court noted that the prosecution had invoked various sections of penal law against the accused.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has denied bail to five Delhi police personnel accused of abducting two people, extorting money from them and insulting their religious beliefs, saying they betrayed the state, which employed them to protect the life, liberty and property of its citizens. Special Judge Samar Vishal dismissed the bail applications filed by accused Sandeep, Sompal, Amit Kumar, Chander Bhan and Amit, working with the Delhi Police, noting the allegations against them were serious and they already tried to influence the complainants Mohd Nawab and Soaib. The accused had sought the relief on the ground that they tried to save the complainants, who were transporting beef in their car, which collided with a scooter. Soon a mob gathered there and tried to communalise the issue, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused, in order to save the complainants took them to a safer place, their application claimed. In an order passed on May 29, the court noted that the prosecution had invoked various sections of penal law against the accused.