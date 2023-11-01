20 per cent rise in road accidents in Delhi in 2022: MoRTH report

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Road accidents in the national capital have risen in the year 2022 by nearly 20 per cent while 1,461 fatalities were recorded throughout the year, official data released by the government on Tuesday stated.

According to the annual report on ‘Road Accidents in India-2022”, shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the city’s share in the total number of accidents reported throughout the country in 2022 was 1.2 per cent. Pan-India, more than 4 lakh accidents were reported.

As per the data, the city witnessed as many as 5,652 road accidents which were nearly 20 per cent more than the last year. In 2021, the data stood at 4,720. The WHO characterises road deaths as a preventable health epidemic. The way road crashes are framed plays a crucial role in how the masses perceive the issue and what can be done about it.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines the word “accident” as “an event that happens by chance or that is without apparent or deliberate cause.” Unfortunately, this is contradictory to what we know about road crashes. A Delhi Traffic Police report states that road crashes are a preventable cause of injury and death, and the causes of road crashes are not “by chance” - they can be identified and prevented. By calling them accidents, we dilute public support for policy solutions to road crashes, such as public support for the implementation of drunk driving checkpoints, speed cameras, reduced speed limits, helmet, etc.

Notably, Union Territories presently account for 3 per cent of total road accidents. Among the UTs, Jammu & Kashmir recorded the highest number of accidents (6,092) during 2022, followed by Delhi (5,652) and Puducherry (1,181).

A study suggests that an increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and to the severity of the consequences of the crash. For example, every per cent increase in mean speed produces a four per cent increase in the fatal crash risk and a three per cent increase in the serious crash risk.

Death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h). In car-to-car side impacts the fatality risk for occupants is 85 per cent at 65 km/h.

