Home Cities Delhi

‘Ban on firecrackers is only on paper; farm fires & vehicles are the real culprits’ 

The firecrackers business used to generate business worth crores of rupees and helped traders earn a dignified livelihood, Says Narender Gupta, president of the Fireworks and General Traders Welfare.

Published: 01st November 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

Blaming firecrackers for the city’s pollution woes is illogical as the major culprits are stubble burning and vehicular and industrial pollution, says Narender Gupta, president of the Fireworks and General Traders Welfare Association in an interview with Ashish Srivastava. Excerpts:

How has the blanket ban on firecrackers affected your community?  
The firecrackers business used to generate business worth crores of rupees and helped traders earn a dignified livelihood. The administration used to issue 1,200 licenses annually. We used to face harassment from the authorities but the situation was not that bad. 

How many people have been affected by the ban?
Over 2 lakh people were associated with the firecrackers business in the city before the ban. The biggest sufferers have been the labourers. Thousands of them were employed by the traders of Sadar Bazar alone. Now many traders have either moved out of the city or are dependent on orders from other states which does not generate sufficient revenue for them.

Is there any doubt that firecrackers contribute to air pollution?
Firecrackers create pollution only for a day or two. There real culprits are industrial and vehicular pollution which goes on unabated around the year. Also, why can’t the government control stubble burning in neighbouring states?

So, the blanket ban on firecrackers has not made any difference?
It’s a sham by the govt which admits that it was imposed because their officers can’t identify between conventional and green crackers. If SC has allowed green crackers, why is the AAP govt not following it? 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecrackers Fireworks Ban industrial pollution stubble burning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp