Delhi: Former UP chief secy’s daughters acquitted by court

The two women were accused of abetting the offence committed by their father.

Published: 01st November 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A court on Tuesday acquitted two daughters of former IAS officer and UP chief secretary Akhand Pratap Singh in a case of amassing assets worth `2.40 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal acquitted Juhie Singh and Java Singh, noting that the prosecution could not prove the case against the former bureaucrat since he passed away on June 18, 2023 during the trial. The two women were accused of abetting the offence committed by their father.

The judge said since the case against their father was abated after his death, the charge of abetment against the daughters for aiding him would ‘definitely fail’ because the prosecution cannot establish whether the funds acquired by the public servant were disproportionate to his known sources of income or not.

“Any allegation against a non-public servant for abetment of the main offence is also bound to fail for a simple reason that if disproportionate assets are not proved against the prime accused then there cannot be any question of abetment of acquiring disproportionate assets,” the judge said.

