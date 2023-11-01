Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s reply in two weeks on plea against use of INDIA acronym

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed two weeks’ time for the Centre to respond to a plea to restrain the use of the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for the opposition bloc.

During the hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the opposition parties said the PIL is “totally not maintainable.” Singhvi also denied allegations that opposition parties were using the national flag, saying that if someone does so, they can be prosecuted under the National Emblems Act.

The court also said that the national flag cannot be used. The matter was posted for November 22 as the respondents — the Centre and the opposition parties — had not filed their replies. The PIL filed by Girish Bharadwaj says the alliance “wants to take undue advantage” of the country’s name in the Lok Sabha polls. Referring to opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, the petitioner said they used the “name of our nation and tried to show that the NDA/BJP and Hon’ble PM Modi are in conflict with our own nation.”

The petitioner claimed opposition parties wanted to take advantage in the name of the country and “create confusion” among the people. The petition also said the use of the INDIA acronym with malicious intent “will only act as a factor for diminishing the goodwill of our great nation India/Bharat.” “Respondent political parties want to gain sympathy and votes of the innocent citizen and use it as a tool for political benefit. They want to cause a spark which may lead to political violence,” it stated.

