Minor girl raped by friend cooks up gangrape story to escape parents’ wrath

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl cooked up a story that she was kidnapped and gang-raped by four boys in an isolated park in east Delhi fearing her parents after being sexually assaulted by her minor friend at his residence in Patparganj in east Delhi, the police have said.

The accused was apprehended and sent to an observational home while the victim was recovering at the AIIMS Trauma Center. A police officer said a call was received at Pandav Nagar police station on Sunday from the victim alleging that she has been raped in a park by four boys who abducted her in an auto-rickshaw. She approached her mother who took her to a hospital.

The victim told the cops that at around 3 pm when she was on her way back to her house, she was abducted by the four youths who had covered their faces with masks and raped. When the police checked CCTV footage, the victim was seen running and entering a house in Patparganj village and coming out after over 20 minutes, the officer said.

“The victim was re-examined where she disclosed that she was friends with a boy, and had gone to meet him at his rented room at Patparganj where he without her consent made physical relations with her,” the officer said, adding the girl said she had lied earlier “due to fear of her parents”.

A case has been registered under section 376 of the IPC (sexual assault) read with section 6 of the POCSO Act (sexual assault with imprisonment of a minimum 10 years). The child is a school dropout and lives with his brother in a rented accommodation. The accused works with an internet provider and met the victim at the building in which she was living with her parents, the officer said.

