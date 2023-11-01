Home Cities Delhi

Swiss woman murder case: Cops scan 350 CCTVs

By Express News Service

xNEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has scanned footage of at least 350 CCTV cameras to connect the dots in the Swiss woman murder case that came to light earlier this month. According to a police official, these cameras include those installed at places where accused Gurpreet Singh took Nina Berger before killing her and dumping her body outside a school in the Tilak Nagar area in west Delhi.

Before killing Berger, Singh had picked her up from outside her hotel and drove her to various places in west Delhi. The body of Berger, in her early 30s, was found on October 20 with her limbs tied with a chain. She was killed inside a Santro car that Singh bought early this month.

“The evidence collected so far establishes that Singh killed Berger and dumped her body. But the motive behind the murder is not yet clear. For route mapping, we have scanned footage of 350 CCTV cameras so far,” the police official said. Earlier, Singh had told police that he killed Berger because she turned down his marriage proposal. The police suspect that he might have killed her over a money dispute.

