Woman killed, kin hurt in fire at Delhi's  Palam Vihar

The deceased was identified as Renu while the injured - her husband Pappu, 52, and their two sons, Mohit, 25, and Shivam, 23 - are undergoing treatment.

Published: 01st November 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 50-year-old woman was killed while her husband and two sons sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house in south west Delhi’s Palam Village area, a Fire Department officer said.

The deceased was identified as Renu while the injured - her husband Pappu, 52, and their two sons, Mohit, 25, and Shivam, 23 - are undergoing treatment. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a house in Palam Colony was received at 2.30 a.m. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in a short time,” he said.

The spot was examined by the Crime Team of Delhi Police and Forensic Science Laboratory teams. “Prima facie, the cause of fire seems to be a short circuit,” a police officer said. 

