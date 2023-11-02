Ahead of festivals, cops step up security in Delhi after Kerala explosions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police in the national capital is on high alert following the serial blasts that occurred during a prayer meeting organised by Jehovah’s Witnesses at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi in Kerala on Sunday.

“All necessary and appropriate measures have been adequately arranged. We have tightened security arrangements at various places and are keeping constant vigil as a preventive measure,” a senior Delhi Police official told The New Indian Express.

Sources said the police are keeping a close eye on crowded places and have subsequently increased their presence. The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police - Special Cell - is also on alert and is closely coordinating with intelligence agencies.

“Northeast district is considered to be a sensitive area with a dense population. We have already heightened our security arrangements right from the beginning of the Ramlila,” DCP Joy Tirkey said. The DCP further said that he has held special meetings with SHOs of different areas under his jurisdiction, beat in-charges, and concerned officers to maintain law and order.

“Due to the high footfall during Puja (Dussehra), we have increased night patrolling and asked for visibility and presence in the marketplaces. Additionally, after the recent incident in Kerala, security has become a matter of concern for us,” DCP Tirkey said. Police carried out checks at guest houses, and met with members of the market association to see where police can deploy metal detectors.

Security arrangements heightened across city

In view of the recent Kerala blasts and the festive season ahead, anti-terror unit, Special Cell put on high alert.

Constant vigil over on crowded places and increased presence in market areas. Informers in place Control room on alert. Checks at guest houses

Night patrolling at sensitive areas with dense population.

