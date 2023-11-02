At Dilli Diwas event, L-G Saxena‘misses’ CM Kejriwal

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The secretariat of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena celebrated the foundation day of Delhi as ‘Dilli Diwas’ with much fervour on Wednesday. However, one of the most important personalities associated with the city, CM Arvind Kejriwal, was not in attendance.

The absence was not appreciated by the L-G, who in a veiled jibe, “missed” Kejriwal’s presence on the occasion. Taking to the ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Saxena posted glimpses of the event. However, he did not forget to add that Kejriwal remained absent from the gala.

“We missed Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, who could not be present on the occasion due to other engagements,” he stated on the microblogging platform. Raj Niwas officials said the CM’s office did not cite any specific reasons for Kejriwal’s not attending the event, which happened in the morning.

Interestingly, the CM did a virtual press conference where he announced the regularisation of 5,000 sanitation workers in the MCD whose proposal was passed in the civic agency’s House meeting on Tuesday. His absence from the event has drawn attention to the summon he got from the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on Thursday for questioning in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal also ditched from public appearances ever since he got the ED notice on Tuesday. AAP sources said that he was in meetings to chalk out strategies to avert a possible political crisis if he is arrested.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The secretariat of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena celebrated the foundation day of Delhi as ‘Dilli Diwas’ with much fervour on Wednesday. However, one of the most important personalities associated with the city, CM Arvind Kejriwal, was not in attendance. The absence was not appreciated by the L-G, who in a veiled jibe, “missed” Kejriwal’s presence on the occasion. Taking to the ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Saxena posted glimpses of the event. However, he did not forget to add that Kejriwal remained absent from the gala. “We missed Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji, who could not be present on the occasion due to other engagements,” he stated on the microblogging platform. Raj Niwas officials said the CM’s office did not cite any specific reasons for Kejriwal’s not attending the event, which happened in the morning.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, the CM did a virtual press conference where he announced the regularisation of 5,000 sanitation workers in the MCD whose proposal was passed in the civic agency’s House meeting on Tuesday. His absence from the event has drawn attention to the summon he got from the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on Thursday for questioning in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal also ditched from public appearances ever since he got the ED notice on Tuesday. AAP sources said that he was in meetings to chalk out strategies to avert a possible political crisis if he is arrested. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp