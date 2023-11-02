Delhi air quality turns season’s worst, no let-up likely for 6 days

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the air pollution in Delhi standing in ‘very poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserted that the next 15-20 days starting from November 1 onwards would be critical in the context of the air quality index. Rai stated that due to the increase in cold and low wind speed, the AQI in Delhi is around 350.

According to the scientists, the temperature is decreasing rapidly and the wind speed is also very low. The CAQM had given instructions to implement GRAP-2, which has been implemented in Delhi. Despite that, the AQI at many places in Delhi is increasing significantly.

“Instructions have been given to closely monitor the hotspots. If the AQI level remains above 400 on hotspots continues for the next one week then all construction work within a kilometer area of that hotspot can be directed to be stopped. All government departments have been instructed to provide heaters to security guards on night duty.

The state transport department has formed 18 teams to check diesel buses at the entry point of the city,” the environment minister said. In the last meeting all the SDMs were directed to conduct a meeting with RWAs in their respective areas, Rai said, adding that so far SDMs have held a meeting with 996 RWAs. “Direction has been issued to provide heaters to security guards to prevent the incident of biomass burning.

All the heads of government departments have been instructed to provide heaters to the security guards on night duty in their respective departments,” he said. He further said that under the implementation of GRAP-2, instructions were issued to the DTC and Metro to increase frequency.

The DTC has started 128 shuttle bus services on the congested route and the Metro has increased the frequency by 40 trips. Metro has been asked to increase the frequency further. Also, the DTC has been instructed to hire 1000 CNG private “Paryavaran Bus” by November 10th. The department which is water sprinkling has been instructed to mix dust suppressants and spray them not only on hotspots but also at other places.

Govt to rope in pvt CNG buses

The Delhi government has issued directives to all departments and resident welfare associations to distribute heaters to security guards to prevent biomass burning, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. Rai on Wednesday also said that 1,000 private CNG buses will be brought under contract to strengthen public transport and reduce vehicular pollution

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: With the air pollution in Delhi standing in ‘very poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserted that the next 15-20 days starting from November 1 onwards would be critical in the context of the air quality index. Rai stated that due to the increase in cold and low wind speed, the AQI in Delhi is around 350. According to the scientists, the temperature is decreasing rapidly and the wind speed is also very low. The CAQM had given instructions to implement GRAP-2, which has been implemented in Delhi. Despite that, the AQI at many places in Delhi is increasing significantly. “Instructions have been given to closely monitor the hotspots. If the AQI level remains above 400 on hotspots continues for the next one week then all construction work within a kilometer area of that hotspot can be directed to be stopped. All government departments have been instructed to provide heaters to security guards on night duty.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state transport department has formed 18 teams to check diesel buses at the entry point of the city,” the environment minister said. In the last meeting all the SDMs were directed to conduct a meeting with RWAs in their respective areas, Rai said, adding that so far SDMs have held a meeting with 996 RWAs. “Direction has been issued to provide heaters to security guards to prevent the incident of biomass burning. All the heads of government departments have been instructed to provide heaters to the security guards on night duty in their respective departments,” he said. He further said that under the implementation of GRAP-2, instructions were issued to the DTC and Metro to increase frequency. The DTC has started 128 shuttle bus services on the congested route and the Metro has increased the frequency by 40 trips. Metro has been asked to increase the frequency further. Also, the DTC has been instructed to hire 1000 CNG private “Paryavaran Bus” by November 10th. The department which is water sprinkling has been instructed to mix dust suppressants and spray them not only on hotspots but also at other places. Govt to rope in pvt CNG buses The Delhi government has issued directives to all departments and resident welfare associations to distribute heaters to security guards to prevent biomass burning, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. Rai on Wednesday also said that 1,000 private CNG buses will be brought under contract to strengthen public transport and reduce vehicular pollution Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp