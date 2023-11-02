Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Vehicle thieves say forced to steal to meet ‘heavy customer demand’, arrested

The accused Sablu used to get Rs 25,000 on each delivery. They sold the car at a very high price between ` 4 - 8 lakhs or per demand.

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

thief, robber, police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Not just stealing cars randomly, an interstate gang of thieves in the capital have a to-do list of demands of their customers, some sitting more than 2,500 km away in northeast India. Four accused, Md Sablu, Md Asif, Sagar Barman and Pasang Tamang, who were arrested by the crime branch, revealed during the interrogation that it was their experience and technologically sound modus operandi that fulfilled the customer’s demand.

According to police, Md Sablu is the prime accused who had formed the gang and stole cars in Delhi along with his associates. The second accused held, Asif used to transport the car from Delhi to first Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and from there to Arunachal Pradesh. Sagar Burman and Tamang used to buy the stolen cars in petty amounts and later sell them at maximum profit to their customers.

The accused Sablu used to get Rs 25,000 on each delivery. They sold the car at a very high price between ` 4 - 8 lakhs or per demand. The end user or customer used to get the car between Rs 8 - 12 lakhs. It was the latter two, Barman and Tamang, who used to convey the demand for a vehicle of specific make and model and then Sablu used to recce in Delhi- NCR area and identify those cars.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, they either used a specially designed screwdriver to break open the lock or a software tab (palmtop) to prepare a duplicate key of the car. Master keys were used to start the car which was then parked the stolen vehicle at pre-decided places, just in case any GPS was present in the car. The police have recovered 10 luxury stolen cars.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stealing cars thieves Arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp