Delhi: Vehicle thieves say forced to steal to meet ‘heavy customer demand’, arrested

NEW DELHI: Not just stealing cars randomly, an interstate gang of thieves in the capital have a to-do list of demands of their customers, some sitting more than 2,500 km away in northeast India. Four accused, Md Sablu, Md Asif, Sagar Barman and Pasang Tamang, who were arrested by the crime branch, revealed during the interrogation that it was their experience and technologically sound modus operandi that fulfilled the customer’s demand.

According to police, Md Sablu is the prime accused who had formed the gang and stole cars in Delhi along with his associates. The second accused held, Asif used to transport the car from Delhi to first Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and from there to Arunachal Pradesh. Sagar Burman and Tamang used to buy the stolen cars in petty amounts and later sell them at maximum profit to their customers.

The accused Sablu used to get Rs 25,000 on each delivery. They sold the car at a very high price between ` 4 - 8 lakhs or per demand. The end user or customer used to get the car between Rs 8 - 12 lakhs. It was the latter two, Barman and Tamang, who used to convey the demand for a vehicle of specific make and model and then Sablu used to recce in Delhi- NCR area and identify those cars.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, they either used a specially designed screwdriver to break open the lock or a software tab (palmtop) to prepare a duplicate key of the car. Master keys were used to start the car which was then parked the stolen vehicle at pre-decided places, just in case any GPS was present in the car. The police have recovered 10 luxury stolen cars.

